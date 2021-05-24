Best Biomutant PC settings for performance, graphics and recommended specs

It has been a long time coming but Biomutant is finally here and is launching on both the new consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as being available on both of the prior versions of those consoles and on PC.

As for the Nintendo Switch, no release has been announced for it just yet, but the game developers have indicated there is a good chance it will launch on the console at a later date.

Thankfully for you PC gamers out there, any recent gaming PC should do the job just fine. But just in case, here are the official specs that the game is said to run best in, and the settings you can choose from.

The best PC settings for Biomutant

So first things first, you will need to make sure have 25GB of storage space free for the game to install but if that is not an issue, then you should be good to go with whatever current PC you have that is equipped for gaming.

There isn’t a huge amount of difference between the minimum and recommended settings for the game and, while you will get more if you can run it at the higher-spec level, the game will still look and play great at the minimum.

So take your pick out of the two and if you do try recommended and you notice your system is starting to struggle, at least you will able to downgrade to the minimum settings that should work issue-free.

Minimum and recommended PC specs for Biomutant

You don’t necessarily need a beast of a machine to run this game. These are the Minimum PC Requirements for Biomutant

Processor: AMD FX-8350 3.5 GHz/Intel Core i5-4690K 3.5 GHz

AMD FX-8350 3.5 GHz/Intel Core i5-4690K 3.5 GHz Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM HDD: 25Gb

25Gb Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/AMD Radeon R9 380. 4 GB of VRAM.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/AMD Radeon R9 380. 4 GB of VRAM. API: DirectX 11 compatible

DirectX 11 compatible OS: Windows 7, 8.1

If your PC is of the beastly variety then give these Recommended PC Specifications a go:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz/Intel Core i7-6700K 3.2 GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz/Intel Core i7-6700K 3.2 GHz Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM HDD: 25GB

25GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/ AMD Radeon RX 590. 6 GB of VRAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/ AMD Radeon RX 590. 6 GB of VRAM API: DirectX 11 compatible

DirectX 11 compatible OS: Windows 10

If you are able to match the settings to your PC then you will be fine to play the game and, while you will get a little more in terms of visual and gameplay smoothness if you play Biomutant with the recommended settings, you won’t find yourself missing a huge amount if the minimum settings are the best you can achieve.

