With the game now out in the open, there's no better time to look at the reviews and what the critics are saying.

The good news is that there's plenty of positivity surrounding Batman: Arkham Shadow and what it has to offer.

With that said, here's everything there is to know about what the critics are saying about Batman: Arkham Shadow and its Metacritic score.

Is there a Batman: Arkham Shadow Metacritic score?

Batman: Arkham Shadow is yet to receive a score on Metacritic.

Due to the game's recent launch, the reviews are still coming in thick and fast, meaning we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how it compares with other Batman games.

As soon as the Metacritic score for Batman: Arkham Shadow appears, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Batman: Arkham Shadow review round-up

The scores from critics are typically high, but what exactly are the reviews saying? We've rounded up a few from a number of outlets to give you the best possible set of opinions on whether Batman: Arkham Shadow is worth playing.

Kicking things off is Henry Stockdale writing for UploadVR. In his four-and-a-half star review, he states: "Arkham Shadow feels faithful to the flatscreen Arkham games while innovating in its own way through VR-specific design."

A 9/10 score from Nick Gillett at MetroUK reads: "Not only one of the best VR experiences ever made but one of the best Batman games too, with a fantastically immersive simulation of the Dark Knight Detective that's just as good as the other Arkham games."

More reviews are expected to appear in the coming days and we'll share them here when they do. Early impressions indicate Batman: Arkham Shadow is an excellent VR title which is one of the best Arkham games on offer.

Batman: Arkham Shadow launched on 22nd October 2024 exclusively for Meta Quest.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.