Batman Arkham Asylum riddles: All solutions explained

Below, we’ve got all of Riddler’s riddles sorted by location - but do note that not all will be able to be solved during your first visit, as some require specific tools, meaning that some backtracking will be required.

If you need to get somewhere specific quickly, use our handy jump-links just below.

Jump to:

Intensive Treatment

Riddle #1

Location – Lobby.

– Lobby. Riddle – Don't cut yourself on this Sharply observed portrait.

– Don't cut yourself on this Sharply observed portrait. Solution – On the west wall, find the portrait of Warden Sharp and scan it in Detective Mode.

Riddle #2

Location – Locker room.

– Locker room. Riddle – You don't know Jack about Gotham. Tune in to find out.

– You don't know Jack about Gotham. Tune in to find out. Solution – On the radio in the locker room, use Detective Mode to zoom in on "Jack Ryder" and scan it to solve the riddle.

Riddle #3

Location – Transfer Loop corridor.

– Transfer Loop corridor. Riddle – A top hat and tails is the only dress code for this party in the North.

– A top hat and tails is the only dress code for this party in the North. Solution – Make your way eastwards along the Transfer Loop corridor and you’ll come across an office with shutters that have only closed halfway. Crouch under it and use Detective Mode to scan the poster with Penguin on the southern wall.

Riddle #4

Location – Northeastern Holding Cell.

– Northeastern Holding Cell. Riddle – Where would I find my home sweet home?

– Where would I find my home sweet home? Solution – Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to unlock the cell and scan the room in Detective Mode.

Riddle #5

Location – Elevator ventilation shaft.

– Elevator ventilation shaft. Riddle – Dr Jonathan Crane plans on elevating fear to new depths.

– Dr Jonathan Crane plans on elevating fear to new depths. Solution – In the western elevator shaft is a vent. Climb in and take the vent that veers to the right and you’ll find yourself in Scarecrow’s lair. Scan the room in Detective Mode to solve the riddle.

Riddle #6

Location – Aaron Cash’s Office.

– Aaron Cash’s Office. Riddle – Hook up with the relatives before you're transferred out of here.

– Hook up with the relatives before you're transferred out of here. Solution – Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to gain access to Aaron Cash’s office and scan the family photo in Detective Mode.

Riddle #7

Location – Patient Pacification.

– Patient Pacification. Riddle – Even I was shocked when I saw how Maxie Zeus was treated!

– Even I was shocked when I saw how Maxie Zeus was treated! Solution – After gaining access to Patient Pacification with the Cryptographic Sequencer, use Explosive Gel or the Ultra Batclaw to destroy the concrete wall with holes in it in the southeastern part of the room and scan Zeus's cell with Detective Mode.

Riddle #8

Location – Lobby.

– Lobby. Riddle – A puzzle has many sides, but only some are visible.

– A puzzle has many sides, but only some are visible. Solution – In the office located in the middle of intensive treatment, go into Detective Mode and look south. The top of the question mark is painted on the middle window and the dot is on the wall through the glass. Line them up and the riddle will be solved.

Arkham Island East

Riddle #1

Location – Cemetery.

– Cemetery. Riddle – The legacy of this island has been well and truly buried.

– The legacy of this island has been well and truly buried. Solution – In the cemetery, you will find an unearthed grave. Scan the headstone in Detective Mode to solve the riddle.

Riddle #2

Location – Gotham City skyline.

– Gotham City skyline. Riddle – Gotham's greatest family towers over the city.

– Gotham's greatest family towers over the city. Solution – In Detective Mode, scan the W of the Wayne Enterprises tower in the Gotham City skyline from the top of the clock tower.

Riddle #3

Location – Top of Arkham Mansion tower.

– Top of Arkham Mansion tower. Riddle – My challenges appear to those with the correct position in life.

– My challenges appear to those with the correct position in life. Solution – Climb to the top of the highest point of Arkham Mansion and look south. In Detective Mode, line up the dot which is on the edge of the tower and the rest of the question mark that is on the roof below.

Arkham Island North

Riddle #1

Location – The entrance to the ruined building.

– The entrance to the ruined building. Riddle – Now I see it, now you don't.

– Now I see it, now you don't. Solution – Under the archway that forms the entrance of the ruined building, use Detective Mode to line up the question mark with the dot on the ceiling behind it and scan it.

Riddle #2

Location – West Guardhouse ground floor.

– West Guardhouse ground floor. Riddle – Let's face it, there are two Dents on the wall.

– Let's face it, there are two Dents on the wall. Solution – Blow the barrier’s fuse with the Cryptographic Sequencer and in Detective Mode, scan the poster of Harvey Dent on the southern wall.

Riddle #3

Location – Arkham Asylum gates.

– Arkham Asylum gates. Riddle – Tweedledum and Tweedledee SAW it, can you SEE it?

– Tweedledum and Tweedledee SAW it, can you SEE it? Solution – Just to the east of the Arkham Asylum gates is a seesaw. In Detective Mode, scan the seesaw to solve the riddle.

Arkham Island West

Riddle #1

Location – Arkham Mansion Bonatical Gardens gate.

– Arkham Mansion Bonatical Gardens gate. Riddle – Does Scarecrow's gas break down barriers as it drives you insane?

– Does Scarecrow's gas break down barriers as it drives you insane? Solution – Using the Grappling Hook to climb up to the archway closest to the gate and along the wall you will see a destroyable wall above. Use the Ultra Batclaw to tear it down and grapple-hook your way up and using Detective Mode, scan the canisters.

Riddle #2

Location – Balcony above the Penitentiary Gates.

– Balcony above the Penitentiary Gates. Riddle – Zsasz is counting on you finding his work.

– Zsasz is counting on you finding his work. Solution – Use the Grappling Hook to get to the balcony above the Penitentiary gates and blow the fuse with the Cryptographic Sequencer with the Range Amplifier upgrade and scan the three dead guards playing cards inside.

Riddle #3

Location – Balcony above the Penitentiary Gates.

– Balcony above the Penitentiary Gates. Riddle – Do you see what I can see? No? Then maybe I am in a stronger position.

– Do you see what I can see? No? Then maybe I am in a stronger position. Solution – On the same balcony from Riddle #2, look at the terrace below in Detective Mode to line up the dot on the balustrade with the rest of the question mark.

Medical Facility

Riddle #1

Location – Ventilation shaft above the Morgue elevator in the Sanatorium.

– Ventilation shaft above the Morgue elevator in the Sanatorium. Riddle – Are you going to take your hat off to Harley, Bats?

– Are you going to take your hat off to Harley, Bats? Solution – Use the Grappling Hook to get up to the ventilation shaft above the Morgue elevator to climb into the elevator shaft. Go down to the very bottom and you will see another ventilation shaft. Use the Grappling Hook to get inside and crawl through it. Eventually, you will come to the end of the shaft where on the right-hand side is another path. Follow this and drop down and scan the mannequin’s head with Harley's hat in Detective Mode.

Riddle #2

Location – Surgery Room.

– Surgery Room. Riddle – Shhhhsshh! Rumors persist that Tommy Elliot operates in Arkham. Can it be true?

– Shhhhsshh! Rumors persist that Tommy Elliot operates in Arkham. Can it be true? Solution – Use the Grappling Hook to get to the balcony overlooking the operating table and use Detective Mode to scan the whiteboard that reads "Arkham night shift, Feb, week 12" where you can see "Dr T Elliot".

Riddle #3

Location – Experimental Chamber.

– Experimental Chamber. Riddle – Is this bear the Bane of his life?

– Is this bear the Bane of his life? Solution – In Detective Mode, scan the bear on the table in the Experimental Chamber.

Riddle #4

Location – Patient Observation.

– Patient Observation. Riddle – Was this fire fly too hot off the press?

– Was this fire fly too hot off the press? Solution – In the Patient Observation Room, use Detective Mode to scan the newspaper clipping that reads "Firefly Escapes".

Riddle #5

Location – Sanatorium.

– Sanatorium. Riddle – A question can only be answered from a new perspective. Don't you agree?

– A question can only be answered from a new perspective. Don't you agree? Solution – In the Sanatorium is a destructible floor that requires the Ultra Batclaw or Explosive Gel to destroy it. Just underneath is the top mark of a question mark that has to be lined up with a dot on the floor below in Detective Mode.

Riddle #6

Location – Morgue.

– Morgue. Riddle – What silent killer of the oceans can be found in a tiny jar?

– What silent killer of the oceans can be found in a tiny jar? Solution – In Detective Mode, scan the jar on the trolley in the centre of the morgue.

Riddle #7

Location – Sanatorium.

– Sanatorium. Riddle – TICK! TOCK! News flash! Someone is not getting out of here alive.

– TICK! TOCK! News flash! Someone is not getting out of here alive. Solution – On the ground floor, go to the western side of the Sanatorium and scan the broken jail cell with the skeletons lying inside.

Riddle #8

Location – Medical Foyer.

– Medical Foyer. Riddle – Is the generosity of our benefactors on the Wayne?

– Is the generosity of our benefactors on the Wayne? Solution – Along the northern wall in the southern corridor of the Medical Foyer, use Detective Mode to scan the gold plaque that reads: "City of Gotham. This unit was funded by Bruce Wayne. The Bruce Wayne Foundation for the criminally insane."

Caves

Riddle #1

Location – Main Sewer Junction.

– Main Sewer Junction. Riddle – A puzzle has many sides, but only some are visible.

– A puzzle has many sides, but only some are visible. Solution – On the underside of the bridge above you will see the top half of a question mark if you use Detective Mode. Jump over to the supporting column and climb up and around it till you hit a wall with a broken portion. Go back into Detective Mode and line up the dot at the top of this wall and the question mark under the bridge.

Arkham Mansion

Riddle #1

Location – South Corridor.

– South Corridor. Riddle – This fiendish puzzle literally appears out of thin air.

– This fiendish puzzle literally appears out of thin air. Solution – On the western wall of the corridor is a display cabinet. Entering Detective Mode reveals the top half of a question mark above it. Turn around and use the Grapple Hook on the vents above that lead you to an overlooking terrace. In Detective Mode, line up the dot on the edge of this terrace with the top half of the question mark.

Riddle #2

Location – South Corridor.

– South Corridor. Riddle – What does a bird need in the rain?

– What does a bird need in the rain? Solution – Along the eastern wall of the South Corridor is a display cabinet that features a top hat with penguin umbrellas. Use Detective Mode to scan the umbrellas.

Riddle #3

Location – Warden’s Office.

– Warden’s Office. Riddle – Isn't the Warden too old for a puppet show?

– Isn't the Warden too old for a puppet show? Solution – In the Warden’s office is a display cabinet with a puppet inside. Use Detective Mode to scan it.

Riddle #4

Location – Mail Hall.

– Mail Hall. Riddle – Who is the main man in the main hall?

– Who is the main man in the main hall? Solution – In the southeastern part of the Main Hall is a portrait of Commissioner Gordon. Use Detective Mode to scan the portrait.

Riddle #5

Location – Dr Young’s Office.

– Dr Young’s Office. Riddle – It'll be a cold day in Hell when this Ghul rises again.

– It'll be a cold day in Hell when this Ghul rises again. Solution – In Detective Mode, scan the identification tab reading “Ra’s al Ghul” tied to the corpse’s toe in the morgue.

Riddle #6

Location – Arkham Records Room.

– Arkham Records Room. Riddle – Our records show that a Strange transfer request was made in this room.

– Our records show that a Strange transfer request was made in this room. Solution – Along the southern wall is a barrier to the records room. Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to disable the barrier and then use the Line Launcher to get across the hallway. On the right-hand side of the room will be records spilling out of filing cabinets. Scan these in Detective Mode.

Riddle #7

Location – North Corridor.

– North Corridor. Riddle – Did Amadeus go mad, or was he just dizzy?

– Did Amadeus go mad, or was he just dizzy? Solution – From Dr Young’s office, go past the morgue and down the stairs and you will see the opening of a large ventilation shaft. Grapple Hook up there and follow the ventilation shaft that takes you above the North Corridor and the second at the other side. Drop down and you will find yourself in front of three cells. The one on the right had a series of circular scribbles. Use Detective Mode to scan them.

Riddle #8

Location – East Wing Corridor.

– East Wing Corridor. Riddle – A game of Cat and mouse can be painful.

– A game of Cat and mouse can be painful. Solution – At the southern end of the East Wing Corridor is a Catwoman display cabinet. Use Detective Mode to scan it.

Riddle #9

Location – Dr Young’s Office.

– Dr Young’s Office. Riddle – How do you mask your feelings without losing control?

– How do you mask your feelings without losing control? Solution – Grapple Hook to the ventilation shaft in the morgue and drop down into the office at the end. Scan the skull mask on the wall in Detective Mode.

Penitentiary

Riddle #1

Location – Main Block Cell.

– Main Block Cell. Riddle – This room is the end of days for even the most celebrated killer.

– This room is the end of days for even the most celebrated killer. Solution – In the middle of the three cells in the northeastern corridor is plastered in calendar pages, use Detective Mode to scan them.

Riddle #2

Location – Guard Room.

– Guard Room. Riddle – When is something right in front of you but still hidden from view?

– When is something right in front of you but still hidden from view? Solution – Use the Grapple Hook to get up to the ventilation shafts above and you’ll find a destructible wall. Use Explosive Gel or the Ultra Batclaw to destroy it. Beyond that, there is another destructible wall that requires the Ultra Batclaw. Pull this wall down and then use the Batarang to destroy the panel to the left which will top the gas pouring in. Drop down and use Detective Mode to line up the question mark from where you just came from.

Riddle #3

Location – Extreme Incarceration.

– Extreme Incarceration. Riddle – All alone in your cell? Why don't you break the ice with the most dangerous prisoners?

– All alone in your cell? Why don't you break the ice with the most dangerous prisoners? Solution – In Detective Mode, scan Mr Freeze’s frozen cell.

Riddle #4

Location – Security Control Room.

– Security Control Room. Riddle – A case of mistaken identity?

– A case of mistaken identity? Solution – In Detective Mode, scan Commissioner Gordon in the south of the room.

Riddle #5

Location – Main Cell Block.

– Main Cell Block. Riddle – Two people, one voice, no gun?

– Two people, one voice, no gun? Solution – Grapple Hook up to the floor above via the shaft above the dead security guard and make your way to the northern wall and scan Ventriloquist’s Thompson submachinegun in Detective Mode.

Riddle #6

Location – Controlled Access.

– Controlled Access. Riddle – What has four walls, two sides, and one ex-DA?

– What has four walls, two sides, and one ex-DA? Solution – Along the southern wall in front of the chattering dentures, scan the "Vote Dent" poster in the cell in Detective Mode.

Riddle #7

Location – Guard Room.

– Guard Room. Riddle – Prometheus, Arkham guards' most wanted and most hated.

– Prometheus, Arkham guards' most wanted and most hated. Solution – After stopping the flow of gas in Riddle #2, jump down and go to the top right corner of the room and use Detective Mode to scan the wanted poster for "Prometheus".

Riddle #8

Location – Cell Access.

– Cell Access. Riddle – How do you reflect on your successes and failures, Batman?

– How do you reflect on your successes and failures, Batman? Solution – In the women’s toilets, use Detective Mode to scan your reflection.

Botanical Gardens

Riddle #1

Location – Botanical Glasshouse.

– Botanical Glasshouse. Riddle – What time is tea time in Wonderland?

– What time is tea time in Wonderland? Solution – Up one floor in the glasshouse, you will find a tea set laid out in the northeastern corner. Use Detective Mode to scan it.

Riddle #2

Location – Statue Corridor.

– Statue Corridor. Riddle – Remember the Waynes? How could anyone forget?

– Remember the Waynes? How could anyone forget? Solution – At the end of the corridor, scan the plaque on the bench in Detective Mode.

Riddle #3

Location – Ventilation System.

– Ventilation System. Riddle – The Ratcatcher needed more than just his charm to lead his army.

– The Ratcatcher needed more than just his charm to lead his army. Solution – From the Flooded Corridor, enter the Ventilation System and take the first left. Follow this until you come across a grating below that has the Ratcatcher’s gloves and gasmask. Use Detective Mode to scan it.

Riddle #4

Location – Abandoned Chamber.

– Abandoned Chamber. Riddle – This challenge can only be seen by those with a different view on life.

– This challenge can only be seen by those with a different view on life. Solution – In the Abandoned Chamber, you need to make your way up the central column. You will need the Batarang to cut down a gangway. Once you’re at the top, crouch under the last column at the top and in Detective Mode, line up the question mark on the floor with the rest of it on the platform beneath.

Riddle #5

Location – Flooded Corridor.

– Flooded Corridor. Riddle – Looks like all the king's horses trampled all the king's men.

– Looks like all the king's horses trampled all the king's men. Solution – Follow the northern part of the Flooded Corridor until you come across a bench. Use Detective Mode to scan the broken figurines.

Riddle #6

Location – Flooded Corridor.

– Flooded Corridor. Riddle – Is this a tribute to what a mad dog left behind?

– Is this a tribute to what a mad dog left behind? Solution – In the eastern wing of the Flooded Corridor, use Detective Mode to scan the plaque at the bottom of the statue.

Riddle #7

Location – Aviary.

– Aviary. Riddle – There's no closet in the Gardens, so someone is using the roof instead.

– There's no closet in the Gardens, so someone is using the roof instead. Solution – On the southwestern wall of the main chamber in the Aviary is a skeleton placed quite high up. Use Detective Mode to scan it.

Riddle #8

Location – Glasshouse Entrance.

– Glasshouse Entrance. Riddle – Is the number up for these guards?

– Is the number up for these guards? Solution – On the western wall are two dead guards with one sitting on a bench with an open book and the other above him in the planter. Scan them in Detective Mode.

