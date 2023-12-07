Fortunately for you, we have the PC exclusivity explained, and rest assured, you will one way or another be able to jump in, create your Na’vi avatar and hunt down the RDA through the many missions – if your PC meets the minimum and recommended specs.

Before parting with your cash, you’ll definitely want to have a perusal of our review round-up, and if you do decide to play, make sure you get the best Avatar deals for all platforms.

Pandora’s a big planet, too, so get clued up on the situation with Frontier of Pandora’s multiplayer, as there is definitely enough room for you and a pal – just not the RDA.

That’s quite enough from us, though. Get not-so-full Steam ahead and read on!

Why isn’t Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Steam?

It’s not uncommon for Ubisoft releases to initially not come out on Steam and appear a little while later. This is due to wanting to avoid the fees present on the storefront – something we’ll touch on in more detail in the next section.

For example, Far Cry 6 for PC was only available on Ubisoft’s storefront on release on 7th October 2021, and saw a Steam release some 17 months later, on 11th May 2023 - coupled with a 75% discount.

So, if you are patient, you could get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for a proper bargain.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ever come to Steam?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will most likely come to Steam at a later point.

Between 2019 and 2022, Ubisoft opted to only release their games on their own storefront, Ubisoft Connect, and the Epic Games Store, as Vikki Blake for Eurogamer explains.

This was to get around the 30 per cent slice Valve takes from titles sold on Steam. Ubisoft can take 100 per cent of revenue from their own games sold on their own platform, and the Epic Games Store only took 12 per cent.

Since 2022, however, Ubisoft titles have started appearing on Steam once more - but given the hype surrounding this release, they will probably be holding off to try and squeeze as much revenue as possible.

Which PC platforms have Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

You can currently play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

If Ubisoft Connect is for you, you can purchase the game starting from £59.99 on their official site or sign up for Ubisoft Connect for £12.99 a month.

If the above doesn’t quite cut the mustard for you, you can buy all versions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from the Epic Game Store, starting from £59.99.

If those options are a bit out of your budget, then check out our comprehensive guide on how to play the game for less.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.