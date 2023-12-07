Developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, critics are already praising its big, luscious world.

But does this mean it's going to take aeons to finish? Well, with a sandbox like this, you can obviously take as long as you like to explore and play around. But what if we only focus on the jobs at hand?

Let's take a look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora missions list to get a clearer idea.

How many missions are in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s main story?

The main story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has 31 missions in total. Of course, this doesn't include the side quests and bits and bobs you can do in the game's map, but if you focus purely on the story, there are only 31.

Which doesn't sound too bad, right? HowLongToBeat reckons it'll take you around 15 and a half hours to finish, so there's plenty to dive into without proving too big a commitment.

If you're curious about the titles of the missions, we'll list them below, but, of course, spoiler alert - the names of the missions may give away key plot points!

Full list of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora missions

As we've said, proceed with caution, and don't read if you want to experience the story first-hand. But here are the list of missions in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora missions:

Awakening

Pandora

Welcome to the Resistance

Songs of the Ancestor

Becoming

Aranahe Clan

Eywa's Blessing

The Missing Hunter

A Queen's Vision

The Eye of Eywa

Take Flight

Those Who Guide Us

Pushing Back

The Wandering Clan

Hunters Wanted

The Lodge

The Weeping Gorge

Call to Battle

Combined Forces

A Victory Celebration

Escape Plan

Loss and Ruin

The Hidden Clan

Shadows of the past

A New Plan

Into the Fog

Revelations

Distant Storm

Rising Pressure

A Hidden Weakness

Last Strike

