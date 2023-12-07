Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora missions list — All main quests & how many chapters to expect
What are we in for?
Fans of James Cameron's sci-fi epics will be delighted that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
The open-world game is set between the two films, and centres on a new Na'vi who battles to save their planet from the RDA.
Developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, critics are already praising its big, luscious world.
But does this mean it's going to take aeons to finish? Well, with a sandbox like this, you can obviously take as long as you like to explore and play around. But what if we only focus on the jobs at hand?
Let's take a look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora missions list to get a clearer idea.
How many missions are in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s main story?
The main story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has 31 missions in total. Of course, this doesn't include the side quests and bits and bobs you can do in the game's map, but if you focus purely on the story, there are only 31.
Which doesn't sound too bad, right? HowLongToBeat reckons it'll take you around 15 and a half hours to finish, so there's plenty to dive into without proving too big a commitment.
If you're curious about the titles of the missions, we'll list them below, but, of course, spoiler alert - the names of the missions may give away key plot points!
Full list of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora missions
As we've said, proceed with caution, and don't read if you want to experience the story first-hand. But here are the list of missions in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora missions:
- Awakening
- Pandora
- Welcome to the Resistance
- Songs of the Ancestor
- Becoming
- Aranahe Clan
- Eywa's Blessing
- The Missing Hunter
- A Queen's Vision
- The Eye of Eywa
- Take Flight
- Those Who Guide Us
- Pushing Back
- The Wandering Clan
- Hunters Wanted
- The Lodge
- The Weeping Gorge
- Call to Battle
- Combined Forces
- A Victory Celebration
- Escape Plan
- Loss and Ruin
- The Hidden Clan
- Shadows of the past
- A New Plan
- Into the Fog
- Revelations
- Distant Storm
- Rising Pressure
- A Hidden Weakness
- Last Strike
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.