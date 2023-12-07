It's fair to say that's been accomplished, taking advantage of the latest hardware to create something that fans of blue indigenous species will be looking to sink their teeth in for months to come.

Set 15 years following the aftermath of the original Avatar movie, Frontiers of Pandora takes players to a new continent with a new canon story that follows an orphaned Na'vi that rises against the RDA.

One of the biggest incentives for many is multiplayer, something that is explained fully below – including how to enable it and whether cross-play works.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora multiplayer?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora supports two-player co-op - so yes, there is an option for multiplayer.

This is strictly tied to its online mode, meaning there is no way to play side-by-side (or local co-op) in the game.

It is limited to two people maximum, and is an add-on feature for what is pretty much a single-player experience.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have cross-play?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft

The good news is that Ubisoft has confirmed that cross-play is available across all platforms, whether playing on a console or PC.

This is enabled automatically, and essentially means that you can play with friends who are on a different platform to you (so PlayStation can play with Xbox and vice versa).

Additionally, cross-progression is available, so you can pick up your save file on another platform at any time.

All you need to do is have a Ubisoft account and make sure it is linked to all the platforms you wish to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on. More details can be found on Ubisoft's website.

How to use co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora explained

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft

Co-operative play is unlocked in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora once The Aranahe Clan main quest is completed.

This is the sixth main quest, and with HowLongToBeat suggesting that the game will take 15 and a half hours to complete in total, it shouldn't take too long to unlock co-op – around two to three hours, from our estimation.

The multiplayer function positions one player as the host and another as the guest, depending on who sent the original invitation to join their game.

A co-op session will then begin, taking into account the host's progression, allowing players to roam the Western Frontier.

Any quests or activities completed when playing co-op will not need replaying in single-player mode. Ubisoft has confirmed that gear, items and collectibles will all carry over, too.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"When it comes to difficulty during co-op, the game will respect each player's individual settings on how much damage you take and how much damage you deal," explained Ubisoft in a blog post.

"It will also take into account each player's Combat Strength (a unified measurement of your equipment and skills).

"In instances where the difficulty is relative to the player's Combat Strength, the game will adapt its difficultly level to reflect the host, the one who started the co-op session by sending an invitation."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Amazon Luna. Head to Amazon to secure a copy in time for the weekend.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.