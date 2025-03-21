As you may have guessed in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, there are many assassinations you must engage in – though not always in the shadows, as we discovered in our playthrough, as depending on who you choose, things will play out slightly differently.

This choice is what helps to keep things interesting, as we found in our Assassin’s Creed Shadows review, even though the game is quite long.

Check out the video above and you'll see what happened in our first attempt at this quest. We didn't get it all right!

Things might be different for you though, if you opted for the canon mode where the choices are already made for Naoe and Yasuke.

While we have your attention, make sure to check out how to get some extra goodies by way of Twitch Drops too.

Before we continue, we must warn you that there are spoilers ahead, so tread carefully!

Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony quest tips

Uh oh, I wasn't counting! Ubisoft

Before we get to the ultimate choice and outcomes of this quest, here are some useful pointers that you might find handy in the build up:

Which gift should you bring?

Any gift is fine! Although the previous stage of this quest was called 'The Perfect Gift', your host doesn't seem that fussed about whatever you choose to bring.

Which name should you choose?

It doesn't matter, but you'll want to remember which one you picked – you'll have to introduce yourself a few times and you won't want to blow your cover.

How deeply should you bow?

The correct answer here is to bow halfway, signifying that the host and the guests are all equals.

What is the purpose of the tea ceremony?

The tea ceremony is a spiritual experience.

That's probably the best option to pick, although it doesn't make a huge difference.

How many times should you turn the bowl?

You should turn the bowl right twice if you want to look like you know your stuff.

It doesn't make a huge difference to the game if you get this cup tradition wrong, though, so don't worry about it too much.

And now, let's move on to the key choice at the heart of this quest!

Should you confront Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Choose wisely! Ubisoft

The correct answer here is to confront Wakasa.

Wakasa is the baddie that you're meant to be sniffing out at this point, the so-called Golden Teppo, although it's pretty hard to guess that from the evidence available.

On the other hand, although Otama isn’t exactly pleasant, she’s no murderer. However, with this knowledge, if you decide her slights at Naoe’s expense are too grave, you can opt to confront them and you will have to chase them down the street before assassinating them.

On their person is a letter addressed to Wakasa, revealing them to be the Golden Teppo, but Naoe remarks that Otama wasn’t exactly innocent owing to being extremely corrupt.

As such, you can sleep peacefully at night that you didn’t murder a completely innocent person…

How to assassinate Wakasa explained

Assassinating Wakasa can play out one of two ways, depending on whether you confronted them or not, and below we’ll go over each.

How to assassinate Wakasa if you confront them

If you choose to confront Wakasa at the end of the tea ceremony quest, Wakasa will invite you back to their house to talk more freely.

Once there, Wakasa and Naoe will converse, but you are free to explore the house.

On a shelf, there is a gun which you can interact with, but Wakasa will scold you, remarking that it is "not a toy". The two will squabble before Naoe shoots Wakasa square in the head. Ouch.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to assassinate Wakasa if you don't confront them

If you didn’t confront Wakasa and find out they are the Golden Teppo by killing Otama, Naoe will remark that Wakasa said she would be at Osaka Castle.

Travel there and make your way up to the top of the tower in the Upper Construction Site where you can find Wakasa. Be sure not to alert the guards as you can quickly become overwhelmed.

Once atop the tower, fight Wakasa to the death. After you’ve defeated them you will get Shinobi’s Fury, a Legendary Tanto, a special sword that uses weak point attacks for a second vulnerability window to take advantage of.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.