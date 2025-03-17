If you're wondering who voices our lead characters, you've come to the right place, as we've got all the info you need.

Who voices Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Naoe is voiced by Masumi Tsunoda. Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Naoe is voiced by American-Japanese actress and musicial Masumi Tsunoda (stylised as MASUMI).

Tsunoda has lent her acting skills to several TV and film roles, and Shadows will mark her debut in video game voice acting.

On her casting as Naoe, Shadows' associate narrative director Brooke Davies spoke to Game Rant: "Masumi was very expressive with her emotions and her core optimism, and really personified the youth and naiveté of Naoe being thrust into this massive conflict but also willing to push for change."

Who voices Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Yasuke is voiced by Tongayi Chirisa. Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb

Yasuke is voiced by Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Chirisa.

Like Tsunoda, Assassin's Creed Shadows is Chirisa's first ever video game role.

That being said, he has a wealth of experience across both film and TV over the last two decades.

On Chirisa's casting, Davies was equally complimentary: "Tongayi possesses a quiet strength that was very charming but also very open and receptive to everyone's perspective.

"You could really relate to him learning about this new culture and then embracing it as his own."

Assassin's Creed Shadows cast list: All confirmed voice actors

So far, only four voice actors have been confirmed for Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Masumi Tsunoda – Fujibayashi Naoe

Tongayi Chirisa – Yasuke

Mackenyu – Gennojo

Peter Shinkoda – Fujibayashi Nagato

Where do you know the Assassin's Creed Shadows cast from?

Masumi Tsunoda's acting experience has largely come on TV, on shows such as Naruto: Climbing Silver, NCIS: Hawai'i and Posse.

She also played the lead role of Akemi in the 2021 film Yakuza Princess alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Tongayi Chirisa has had a fairly prolific acting career over the last 20 years, featuring in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, NBC's Crusoe and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Interestingly, it's not the two main cast members that are perhaps the most recognisable.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mackenyu, who voices Gennoji, shot to global fame in 2023 after playing Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's One Piece adaptation.

Though he's best known for Zoro, he also featured in 2023 film Knights of the Zodiac, as well as live-action adaptations of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Rurouni Kenshin.

Lastly, Peter Shinkoda has had the most storied career in film and TV of the bunch.

He notably plays Nobu Yoshioka in Marvel's Daredevil, and has had roles in I, Robot, Hawaii Five-0, Stargate SG-1, Supernatural and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.