So, if you're looking to get some nice Shadows swag while watching your favourite streamers, here's what you need to know.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops explained: How to get free gear

Twitch Drops will be available for Assassin's Creed Shadows from 18th-25th March 2025.

By watching certain streamers who are playing Shadows during this time, you will be able to earn a selection of in-game cosmetic rewards for Naoe. These are:

Spirit Headband (Naoe Headband)

Spirit Kosode (Naoe Gear)

Oath Tanto (Naoe Weapon)

To earn the Spirit Headband, you'll need to watch for one hour, for the Spirit Kosode you'll need to watch for two hours, and you'll need to watch for a total of four hours for the Oath Tanto.

Sadly, it doesn't look like there's anything on offer for all you Yasuke-heads out there.

Players will also need to ensure that they have their Twitch and Ubisoft accounts linked so that they can claim the items in their own games once they've watched for long enough.

That being said, you don't need to have your accounts linked before you start watching – you only need them linked when you actually want to claim your rewards.

It's a strange choice to have Twitch Drops available for a story game like Shadows, because anyone who watches the streams to earn the rewards will likely risk spoiling large sections of the early game for themselves.

Thankfully, there is a simple workaround to ensure that you're able to 'watch' a stream without risking seeing any spoilers.

You do not have to have a stream open in an active tab for your watch time to count. This means that you can simply load up the stream of any creators who have Twitch Drops enabled for the game, turn down the volume and minimise your tab while you go off and do something else – playing Assassin's Creed Shadows yourself, perhaps?

