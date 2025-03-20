One such choice can be found in the pre-order DLC quest ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ that lets you decide the fate of a character.

What is Assassin’s Creed Shadows canon mode?

Canon mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes away the player's ability to select different dialogue options or paths during quests.

That means cutscenes will just play out as if you were playing a more linear game with a set story with no variables.

You can select it before starting the game, but beware, you cannot change it after the fact and will have to start a new game if you want to have more player agency.

We don’t see this changing as there would be no way for the game to know what choices you would have made up to the point you decided you wanted dialogue options again.

Should you use canon mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

That is entirely your decision, but the canon mode is what the developers intend for the story so it’s best to select the option if you want a “purer” playthrough in line with the developer's vision.

Seeing as the Assassin’s Creed games deal with how things went down in the past, it makes a certain amount of sense to opt for the canon mode, but it is also just a video game and having extra options to tackle different quests and encounters can be quite fun.

If you really can’t decide, then you could always just do two playthroughs! Though, seeing how long Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes to beat, you might not find the time…

