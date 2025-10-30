After numerous playtests and betas, ARC Raiders is finally here, and we’ve got the ARC Raiders player count and Steam charts to tell us just how many people are playing.

Developers Embark Studios, the same team behind The Finals, certainly picked an interesting time to launch the game, as it lands between the launch of Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

On top of this, EA launched Battlefield 6 Season 1 as well as the battle royale mode, RedSec, which is free-to-play, and could divert attentions elsewhere, especially if the friends you were going to play ARC Raiders with are swayed.

It won’t be easy then, but given the popularity of ARC Raiders, it’s sure to carve out its own niche, much like The Finals did before it.

But without further ado, let’s see just how many people are playing ARC Raiders and aren’t stuck at work like us!

ARC Raiders player count and Steam charts: How many people are playing?

As of writing, ARC Raiders has reached an all-time peak player count of 158,141, according to SteamDB.

At launch at 9AM BST 30th October 2025, there were immediately 95,000 players in the game, and the number continued to climb over the next few hours, before settling around the 150,000 mark.

With the game having only just launched, this number is likely set to increase as we approach the weekend, people return home from work or school and people in North and South America wake up.

In terms of numbers, we don’t have the full picture either, as we only have eyes on the Steam version of the game; there will no doubt be many more players playing via different services such as the Microsoft Store or Epic Games Store, as well as on Xbox Series consoles or the PlayStation 5.

Also reported by SteamDB, the ARC Raiders playtest reached an all-time peak of 189,668, so there’s some ways to go before the real deal catches up.

But that playtest was free, and the full-fat retail version of ARC Raiders costs £30.99 ($39.99), which could see some players not returning.

