Here’s everything coming to Battlefield 6 this year as part of Season 1, including when you can play it.

Battlefield 6. EA

Battlefield 6 season 1 will start on Tuesday 28th October.

What’s interesting is that Battlefield 6’s first season is split into three smaller chunks, with the first one, dubbed Rogue Ops, arriving on 28th October – just weeks after launch.

That’ll be followed by California Resistance on 18th November and Winter Offensive on 9th December. Here’s what’s included in each.

What to expect from Battlefield 6 Season 1

Blackwell Fields. EA

When Rogue Ops kicks off, this first chunk of season 1 content will introduce a series of new weapons. The update will include the SOR-300SC Carbine, GGH-22 sidearm, and a Mini Scout sniper rifle, as well as a rail cover & LPVO (that’s Low Power Variable Optic, to you or I) attachment. The attachment will work nicely with rifles and LMGs.

It’ll also introduce a new vehicle, with the Traverser Mark 2, which appears to be an armoured personnel carrier with a gun emplacement on top, as well as a new mode in Strikepoint.

Strikepoint offers squad-based, single-life combat where teams try to capture an objective, but it’s likely that new map Blackwell Fields will be the headline addition.

It supports all combat sizes, with land and air combat taking place across the California badlands.

That sets the template for what to expect in both California Resistance and Winter Offensive, too.

Eastwood. EA

California Resistance will add a new map, Eastwood, on 18th November, with land and air combat around an affluent suburb and a golf course.

The new mode this time around is Sabotage, which sees teams taking turns to try and destroy (or defend) more target sites than the other.

The second update will also add the DB-12 shotgun, M327 Trait sidearm, the Slim Handstop attachment, and Battle Pickups – a returning feature which offers powerful, limited use weapons that can be found on a given map.

Ice Lock Empire State. EA

Finally, Winter Offensive drops on 9th December, and will offer an icy version of the Empire State map, as well as an Ice Lock modifier to match and an Ice Climbing Axe as a melee weapon.

Expect to learn more about the update as we get closer, with Season 2 presumably landing in early 2026.

We'll keep bringing you all the latest Battlefield 6 intel as soon as we have it.

