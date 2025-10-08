So, when could the Battlefield 6 battle royale release, and what can you expect from it?

The new battle royale mode is not launching alongside Battlefield 6's release date, and is set to join the game later down the line. That being said, we don't know exactly when.

The roadmap for Battlefield 6 Season 1 has already been released, and battle royale does not feature at all, suggesting that unless DICE is planning on a surprise drop between now and the end of the year, it's not coming in the next few months.

As such, we predict that the battle royale mode will come to Battlefield 6 in early 2026 as part of Season 2.

What to expect from battle royale in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6's battle royale mode is currently undergoing testing as part of the Battlefield Labs program, wherein players are providing feedback on the mode ahead of its launch, whenever that may be.

It isn't the first time DICE has tried their hand at a battle royale, with Battlefield 5's Firestorm and the Hazard Zone mode in Battlefield 2042 – we hope this one will be a bit better.

Unfortunately, we don't know too much about Battlefield 6's battle royale mode just yet, but DICE has confirmed a few things.

The mode will feature all the hallmarks of the series, including various classes and abilities, vehicles like tanks, and of course, huge destruction.

Players will start the game armed with a pistol, grenade and sledgehammer, and will be forced to scavenge for weapons at the start of the game to compete with the other players on the map.

As you progress through a match, you'll earn XP for killing other players and completing certain objectives, which will let you unlock more abilities for your chosen class.

The mode will take place on some huge maps, far bigger than many of the multiplayer maps we've seen in the game so far.

Unfortunately, that's all we know so far! We'll be keeping an eye out on any and all news on the mode, though, so be sure to check back later for more.

