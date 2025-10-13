Here’s all we know about what’s coming so far, including Season 1 and the latest on the battle royale mode expected to arrive eventually.

Is there a Battlefield 6 post-launch roadmap?

In short, yes, Battlefield 6 does have a post-launch roadmap.

EA has revealed its post-launch plans for Season 1, which will keep you busy for the rest of this year. Beyond that remains a mystery.

The three chapters in Season 1 are:

Rogue Ops - 28th October

- 28th October California Resistance - 18th November

- 18th November Winter Offensive - 9th December

Each of those comes with a variety of content updates for players, and that cadence should mean you’re never too far from having a reason to log in. All the details are below!

What’s on the Battlefield 6 roadmap?

EA

Battlefield 6 Season 1

Rogue Ops will introduce the following on 28th October:

New map: Blackwell Fields

Blackwell Fields New vehicle: Traverser Mark 2

Traverser Mark 2 New weapons: SOR-300SC Carbine, GGH-22 sidearm, Mini Scout sniper rifle

SOR-300SC Carbine, GGH-22 sidearm, Mini Scout sniper rifle New attachment: Rail cover & LPVO

Rail cover & LPVO New mode: Strikepoint

In November, California Resistance will introduce all this on 18th November:

New map: Eastwood

Eastwood New weapons: DB-12 shotgun, M327 Trait sidearm

DB-12 shotgun, M327 Trait sidearm New mechanic: Battle Pickups

Battle Pickups New mode: Sabotage

Finally, Winter Offensive will add the following on 9th December:

New map variant: Ice Lock Empire State

Ice Lock Empire State New weapon: Ice Climbing Axe melee

Ice Climbing Axe melee New event: Ice Lock

What about the Battle Royale mode?

EA

Calls for a battle royale mode for a modern shooter are inescapable in the modern age, but EA has confirmed that such a mode is coming to Battlefield 6… eventually.

No timeline has been given, but Battlefield Studios will no doubt want to ensure it’s thoroughly prepared when it does launch. Battlefield 2042 didn’t offer a battle royale, but did have a short-lived extraction shooter mode, while Battlefield V did have one called Firestorm which arrived a little too late to be effective.

Expect to see smarter players than us build battle royale-inspired modes in Portal in the coming weeks, though.

There are suggestions the mode will be attached to a seasonal update, so expect something in 2026 since Season 1 takes us right up to December of this year.

Season 2 and beyond

Given Battlefield isn’t annualised like its rival Call of Duty, we can perhaps expect a longer-tail on the roadmap.

In a blog post shared to X, the devs discussed Season 1 and added: “Separately, requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favorite little helicopter, platoons, and more.”

Could we get a naval season? Here’s hoping, potentially with the return of the Titan mode initially in Battlefield 2142, many moons ago, which was turned into Carrier Assault in Battlefield 4’s naval DLC.

Of course, as we learn more about the future stages of the Battlefield 6 roadmap, we'll be sure to update this page.

