So, just how popular has it been? Let’s dig into the data.

How are the Battlefield 6 sales numbers?

While EA hasn’t revealed any sales numbers at the time of writing, expert analysis suggests Battlefield 6 is off to a flying start.

Analyst Rhys Elliott of Alinea Analytics revealed via his newsletter (thanks, Gamespot) that the game pre-sold 1.8 million copies on Steam alone, bringing in more than $100 million in revenue.

"All signs, at least pre-launch, suggest Battlefield is back in the fight. Our estimates reflect a perfect storm of pent-up demand after years of missteps and a huge potential comeback narrative," Elliott explained.

Will it outsell Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which launches next month? It’s hard to say, but it seems Battlefield is back with a building-shattering bang.

How are the Battlefield 6 Steam Chart numbers?

We do have some data to go off of thanks to Valve’s Steam platform for PC gamers and sites like Steam Charts by SteamDB.

The game is top of the most-played games list at the time of writing, with over 230k people playing this fine Monday morning. Its peak, however, is a whopping 656,814 in 24 hours, or 747,000 overall.

That last figure puts it in 14th, behind free-to-play launches like Counter-Strike 2 and Lost Ark, but ahead of Call of Duty’s highest number and even Hollow Knight: Silksong. It also beats out popular shooter debuts like Marvel Rivals and EA’s own Apex Legends, although the latter came to Steam some time after its EA launcher debut.

For its 24-hour peak, however, Battlefield 6 is fourth in the all-time standings behind Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2 and PUBG Battlegrounds – and it’s not far off that third-placed spot.

What is the Battlefield 6 player count peak?

All of this is healthy indeed, but it doesn’t factor in other avenues players can use to play EA’s blockbuster shooter.

For one, we don’t have sales figures for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and S consoles, where it’s likely to be very popular (the game isn’t launching on Nintendo Switch 2).

Then there are other launchers on PC - the game is available on the Epic Games Store, but EA also has it on its own storefront. The latter also offers the Phantom Edition for EA Play Pro members as part of their monthly subscription, potentially bringing in more comrades in arms.

We’ll be sure to report back if EA starts to talk about player numbers, but for now, things are looking pretty rosy for the resurgent Battlefield franchise.

