Animal Crossing update (28th April): What’s new for May Day and International Museum Day?

There are more updates on the way in Animal Crossing New Horizons and the one that is coming on April 28th sees May Day, museums and weddings taking centre stage.

If you do not yet have a way to play the game, all you need is a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you are set up, you may as well say goodbye to whatever limited social life you still have, as the game is a time-eater in the best possible way.

One of the reasons it’s such an all-consuming game is that there’s a continuous stream of updates. Now we are in Spring there are more to come, all detailed below, while there’s already speculation about what the game will give us to celebrate the summer season.

But as for the April update, read on for all we know so far.

Animal Crossing update release date and time: When does it drop?

Nintendo has promised on its official website that a software update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive on Wednesday 28th April 2021, but the company stopped short of confirming the exact time for the update. As soon as it’s ready, you should be prompted to download the update when you try to open the game. If you’re running low on storage space, it might be time to invest in a Nintendo Switch SD card.

What is in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons April update?

Well, there are quite a lot of events on the way and we know at least some of what we will be doing in the game until the end of wedding season in June! Here is what we know so far (we do expect more updates to go live between now and the end of June and we will update you as soon as we hear more).

May Day – Running April 29th – May 7th:

There’s an interesting island that you’ll be able to explore as part of the May Day celebrations, but there are a couple of important things to note. Firstly, you can only visit during the above dates, and it is also a one time deal, so there will be no revisits allowed. Don’t forget to go and see what all the fuss is about!

International Museum Day – Running May 18th – May 31st:

To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally between May 18th-31st. Head over and speak to Blathers on, or after, May 18th and you will get a special stamp card. Then you can view fish, insects, fossils and art and get stamps as you do it!

Wedding Season – Running June 1st – June 30th:

It’s the wedding anniversary of Reese and Cyrus and as they, thankfully, are still together with no signs of impending divorce proceedings, we can celebrate with them! Head on over to Harvey’s island in June and they will be there to keep their tradition alive.

You can help them take some photos to remember when you see them, and maybe even help them decorate so they can have the perfect anniversary. Also if you visit Nook’s Shopping or Able Sisters during the event you will see wedding-themed furniture and fashion items to purchase – get them quick before they are gone!

As well as all the above, there will also be new seasonal items added. We’re waiting for all the details of what they will be, but we do know that some will be Mother’s Day related, while another addition will be Cheese rolling (which sounds awesome, doesn’t it?).

