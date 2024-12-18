Unfortunately, those of you waiting to play Alien: Rogue Incursion on Meta Quest 3 will have to wait until February 2025 to play the game.

For more details on the Alien: Rogue Incursion release date, UK launch time, and its gameplay and story explained, keep reading below. We’ve thrown a trailer in at the end of the page, too!

Alien: Rogue Incursion. Survios

The Alien: Rogue Incursion release date is Thursday 19th December 2024, the developer has confirmed.

Its UK launch time is 6pm on 19th December.

That is its release date and launch time on PSVR 2 and Steam VR, anyway. It is set to be released on Meta Quest 3 on 13th February 2025.

It gets worse for Meta Quest 3 players. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is available on PSVR 2 and Steam VR only. Oh well, you at least still get to play the game on that VR headset at all.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Alien: Rogue Incursion?

Yes, you can pre-order Alien: Rogue Incursion! You have to act fast, though, as its 19th December 2024 release date is here.

All pre-orders of the game come with the Alien: Romulus-inspired Armor Skin and Alien: Romulus-inspired Weapon Skin.

If you buy the Digital Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, you will also get the following:

Blue Camo Weapon Skin

Blue Camo Armor Skin

The Art of Alien: Rogue Incursion Digital In-Game Artbook

You can pre-order the Steam version of the VR game from CDKeys. You can pre-order the PSVR 2 version from the PlayStation Store. If you’re after a copy of the game on Meta Quest 3, meanwhile, you can pre-order from Meta.

Which consoles and platforms can play Alien: Rogue Incursion?

Alien: Rogue Incursion is available to play on PSVR 2, Steam VR and Meta Quest 3 VR headsets.

It is a VR game, so you cannot play it unless you own a VR headset that is compatible with it.

Again, it’s worth remembering that it will be released on Meta Quest 3 on 13th February 2025.

Alien: Rogue Incursion gameplay and story details

Alien: Rogue Incursion. Survios

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a VR game set in the Alien universe.

You’ll step in the shoes of ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks as she investigates an SOS from mining planet Purdan. Yep, there are Xenomorphs.

The game’s official website details its plot: "When an SOS is received from the far-flung mining planet of LV-354 (aka Purdan), ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks and her sentient synth companion Davis 01 are contracted to investigate.

"Upon arrival, they soon discover there’s far more to the planet than just Gemini Exoplanet Solutions’ defunct colony.

"With deeply personal stakes propelling both Zula and Davis deeper, they must plunge into the dark heart of Purdan to expose – but not unleash – the horrors lurking within."

It certainly sounds like something straight out of the movies.

During the game, you’ll "battle Xenomorphs who behave just like their cinematic counterparts: actively hunting you throughout locations, climbing and crawling on walls and ceilings, stealthing through ducts and tunnels, and jumping on objects in the world".

You’ll have to have your wits about you and scan the 360-degree world in order to survive. Are you up to the challenge?

Is there an Alien: Rogue Incursion trailer?

Yep, there’s an Alien: Rogue Incursion launch trailer, which shows off the game’s creepy gameplay and setting rather well. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.