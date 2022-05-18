While Nintendo Switch owners have not been able to play the game before, that is all set to change, and Alan Wake will make its debut on the Switch later this year.

It was 2010 when the world was introduced to the brilliant Alan Wake. The horror survival thriller was originally set to be an open world title before changing its approach to focus on a tight story - and they ended up giving us one of the best of the era.

For all we know about that, and for a refresh on what Alan Wake is about, read on below!

When is the Alan Wake 2 Switch release date?

It's coming in 2022, but we don't have an exact date yet. All we have been told is that it will be coming "this fall", or autumn as we call it here in the UK.

Can you pre-order Alan Wake on the Switch?

Not yet, but given that any release date is still a way off we wouldn't expect any Alan Wake Switch pre-order links to appear until much closer to its release.

We'll let you know as soon as we hear more but we expect to hear something soon.

Alan Wake story and gameplay

For those who are yet to experience the game, here is the official synopsis for the original Alan Wake:

The story follows best-selling thriller novelist Alan Wake as he tries to uncover the mystery behind his wife's disappearance during a vacation in the small fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington, all while experiencing events from the plot in his latest novel, which he cannot remember writing, coming to life.

The synopsis is compelling enough but it doesn't do justice to what is a tense, surprising and delightfully fun game (we highly recommend the DLC too). The game plays akin to a TV show, so you get episode ending cliffhangers that often catch you completely unaware.

It's a perfect time to play it too as Alan Wake 2 is all set to be released in 2023 - although it looks like it will not be joining the original on the Switch at least at first.

