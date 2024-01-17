Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

So when can we get our hands on the Alan Wake Dead by Daylight chapter? And what new perks will come with it? Let's take a look.

The new chapter of Dead by Daylight, and the addition of Alan Wake, will commence on the 30th January 2024.

Let the nightmares begin then!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What perks come with Alan Wake in Dead By Daylight?

As fans of his respective series would expect, Alan Wake's perks are centred around light.

Champion of Light boosts Alan's speed while holding a flashlight, and it hinders the movement of his pursuer if he shines it in their eyes.

Deadline ups the frequency in which he heals allies or repairs generators – but it only activates when Alan is injured.

The third is a boon totem called Illumination that shows allies where chests and generators are by revealing their auras.

What else do we know about Alan Wake DBD gameplay?

As well as Alan's perks, there will be a modifier called Lights Out.

For a limited time this will remove all tools from every survivor. We'd expect this sort of such helplessness in the company of Alan Wake.

Is there a trailer for Alan Wake DBD?

There is indeed a trailer for the Alan Wake Dead by Daylight crossover! Check it out below, narrated by the man himself (voiced, of course, by Matthew Porretta).

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.