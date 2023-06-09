Teased a little while ago, Nic Cage took to the stage during Summer Game Fest 2023 to reveal more about his appearance in the game.

There are many famous horror characters and monsters playable in Dead by Daylight, but the icing on the crossover cake now has to be Nicolas Cage . The Academy Award-winning actor is soon playable in the 4v1 survival horror game, with a release date confirmed.

We now know more about the new playable character, including that it is indeed Cage himself voicing his gamified self. You can see his character in action in the short trailer below:

If you can’t wait for the Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage crossover, keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about when he’s coming to the game and whether he is a killer or a survivor.

The Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage DLC release date is Tuesday 25th July 2023, its developers have revealed.

It appears he’ll be added in as a playable character as part of Tome 16 and is a new Survivor. Sorry, you won’t be chasing people down as a crazed killing-machine version of Nic Cage in Dead by Daylight. The man does have limits – even if you wouldn’t guess that.

Thanks to the legendary Face/Off, National Treasure and Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star’s appearance on-stage at Summer Game Fest 2023, we know a lot more about the role he’s playing in the game.

What do we know about Nic Cage’s role in Dead by Daylight?

Nicolas Cage is Nic Cage in Dead by Daylight. Yep, he’s playing himself again. Appearing on-stage during the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, Cage explains that not only is he “so happy to be invited into” gaming’s “very, very cool club”, but that he’s portraying a playable Survivor who is a “heightened” and “exaggerated” version of himself.

His live appearance was very Nic Cage and is well worth a watch for fans of the actor and Dead by Daylight. In his speech, he explains more about his character and details how acting in the game “was an opportunity to branch out”. You can watch it below:

Not only is his likeness in the game but the Nic Cage in Dead by Daylight is fully voiced by the actor. That means he lends his talents for everything from full lines and words to screams, grunts and “minimal exasperated expression”.

As with anything he touches, Cage has put his all into this role. He adds that his character is “going to a location thinking he’s making a movie and, instead, he wakes up in the fog.” He’s very keen to let players know that whenever they play as him in the game, you and Nic Cage are “fused". Whatever that means.

