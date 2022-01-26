The Dead by Daylight Saw Tome release date is today and launch time isn't far off. You've come to the right place for all of the essential information that you need to know about this new expansion for the popular multiplayer horror survival game.

Tome 10 is arriving very soon for Dead by Daylight fans, and the time around, players of DBD will be treated to a batch of new content relating to the Saw/Jigsaw/ Spiral film franchise.

Keep on reading and we'll break down all the key details on the Dead by Daylight Saw Tome.

When is the Dead by Daylight Saw Tome release date?

The Dead by Daylight Saw Tome release date is Wednesday 26th January 2022 - Tome 10 is coming out today, in other words! Later on today, you'll be able to experience all of the fresh in-game content that links DBD to the Saw movies. It should be fun!

When is the Dead by Daylight Saw Tome launch time?

What time does the Dead by Daylight Saw Tome come out? The developers have confirmed that Tome 10 has an official launch time of 4pm GMT on 26th January. Once you've finished work or got home from school, then, you should be able to jump into these horrific new treats.

All Jigsaw skins and Saw content in the Dead by Daylight Tome 10

What's included in the Dead by Daylight Saw Tome? The developers have promised "three new never-before-seen stories from the world of Dead by Daylight and SAW" in what is being described as the game's "first fully licensed Tome". Like the nine in-game Tomes that have come before, the Saw content in DBD will be accessible through a new spooky Rift.

The developers have teased: "In the SAW Rift, fans will be able to earn over 60 cosmetic items including 12 new outfits to be theirs forever, charms as well as the Book of SAW Collection [skins] for Amanda Young (The Pig) and Detective Tapp." The Amanda and Tapp skins will be of particular interest to fans of the films, harking back to Shawnee Smith and Danny Glover's characters that both debuted in the original Saw flick.

Teasing Amanda's new look, the developers have said: "Amanda’s Rebirth Very Rare Outfit for The Pig presents a reverse bear trap crown that she wears around her head as well as a cruel blade that tears the flesh of her victims. She also wears the robes of her mentor, Jigsaw, making her entire outfit a nightmarish interpretation of her disturbed state of mind."

As for what Tapp will look like in the game, the devs said this: "Sporting a casual hat and shades, the Grill Champ Very Rare Outfit for Detective Tapp gives players a glimpse at what his life could have been had he given up his obsession with catching Jigsaw. Finally relaxing and enjoying the summer days, Tapp's pork-themed BBQ attire shows off his love and mastery of the grill."

It's worth noting that Tobin Bell's John Kramer, aka the Jigsaw Killer, will not be coming to DBD as a playable killer, as many fans had predicted. We'll have to make do with everything else in the Dead by Daylight Saw Tome. You can learn more with the trailer below.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Apple iOS and Android devices.

