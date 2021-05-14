Chris Rock wants Spiral 2 and more Saw sequels: “I hope this movie is like Creed”

Chris Rock’s first entry in the Saw franchise, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, is due to launch in cinemas soon. It’s actually the ninth film in the franchise overall, but will it be the last?

Thankfully for fans of this blood-splattered series, Spiral does not appear to be the end for Saw. The popular horror website Bloody Disgusting has already claimed that Saw 10 (or Saw X as it could be stylised) is in active development at Lionsgate, although the studio itself has not confirmed the report.

The story for Spiral was dreamed up by Chris Rock himself, with the famous comedian also playing the central role of Detective Zeke Banks — so who better to ask about the status of Saw 10/Sprial 2? During an online press event with journalists from around Europe, RadioTimes.com asked Rock if part of his job with Spiral was to reinvigorate the Saw franchise and open it up for more instalments.

Rock responded in a positive way, saying, “Yeah, I mean, I hope this movie is like Creed. In the sense that Creed is technically like Rocky 7. So, hopefully there’s more Spirals and hopefully I’m in more Spirals. But, we’ll see. We’ll see if people like it. We’ll see if people turn out. It’s a weird weekend coming up, where we’re going to be theatres for the first time in a year. Yeah, man, it’s a crazy time.”

Someone who is no stranger to sequels is Spiral’s director, Darren Lynn Bousman, who originally joined the franchise way back in the Noughties as the writer and director of 2005’s Saw 2, the original Saw sequel. He came back to direct Saw 3 and Saw 4, and now returns once again to helm Spiral. During an exclusive one-on-one interview with RadioTimes.com, Bousman comments on those reports that Saw 10 is already in the works.

“That is way above my paygrade,” Bousman says. “I don’t know anything. I read it the same time you did. You know, I think a lot of that is wishful thinking from the fans. I think they got that off a production report. A production report is just when a crew tries to crew up, they look at this production report. Saw has offices in Toronto, they do, it’s just where we shoot everything. So I think there’s a lot read into that.”

Bousman does note that a small-screen Saw project could be forthcoming, saying, “There is a TV series that is supposedly in the works, but that’s been going on for five years that I know of. I mean, that was first reported like five years ago.”

Bousman reckons Mark Burg and Oren Koules, the producers of the Saw films, could be persuaded to let the Saw franchise live on. “They are very smart creatives, as well as businessmen,” he tells us. “And I think that, you know, if this is successful, they’ll continue it on. But if this has to be successful, fans have to embrace what this is. And if they do embrace it, I think they’ll continue on as they have in the past.”

The common denominator between Rock and Bousman’s answers is the fans. It sounds like Spiral needs to make a splash at the box office if Spiral 2, aka Saw 10, is to stand a chance of rushing into production. If and when this rumoured sequel is confirmed then we’ll be sure to let you know. But if you want to do your part, make sure you see Spiral!

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in UK cinemas from Monday 17th May.