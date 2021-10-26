Age of Empires 4 release date: Launch time, Xbox Game Pass and Deluxe Edition

The Age of Empires 4 release date is very close now, and it won’t be long until AoE fans are jumping into this franchise’s latest instalment.

Get ready to experience some of the bloodiest and most brutal battles from across the ages as Age of Empires 4 is about to arrive – and it looks to be the best game in the series to date.

The original game in the real-time strategy franchise launched in 1997 and it would be fair to say it has come a long way since then. Hype has been building for this latest one for some time now and finally, it is here for us to play this week.

So for all the ins and outs of what to expect when you play Age of Empires 4, read on.

Age of Empires 4 release date

The Age of Empires 4 release date will take place on Thursday, 28th October 2021. There’s not long to wait until we can load up the game and start our next conquests, then!

Age of Empires 4 launch time

Here in the UK, the Age of Empires 4 launch time will occur at 4 pm BST on 28th October. Over in the USA, Age of Empires 4 will be available at 8 am PDT on 28th October. Whichever side of the pond you’re on, then, there isn’t long to wait.

Which consoles and platforms can play Age of Empires 4?

Age of Empires 4 will launch exclusively on PC, with no console version announced yet. PC players will be able to choose between launching on Steam or the Xbox Game Pass for PC app.

Is Age of Empires 4 on Xbox?

As for whether Age of Empires 4 will eventually make its way to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch consoles, the word at the moment is no. But it does seem to be something they are looking at for the future – for the Xbox at least.

Is Age of Empires 4 on Xbox Game Pass?

Age of Empires 4 will launch on day one via Xbox Game Pass for PC, so you won’t need to spend an extra penny if you’re already a member of Microsoft’s membership club. If you’re not yet a member, check out the deal below:

Can I pre-order Age of Empires 4?

If you won’t want to play on Game Pass, you can pre-purchase Age of Empires 4 via Steam, where you can choose between the Standard Edition (£49.99) or the Digital Deluxe Edition (£69.99). Both versions include the same base game, but you get some bonus bits and bobs with the Deluxe Edition, more on that below.

Age of Empires 4 Deluxe Edition

With the Digital Deluxe Edition of Age of Empires 4, you get these extra goodies:

Official Age of Empires IV soundtrack

Unit Counters Chart

Art compilation from digital painter Craig Mullins

Exclusive in-game content including a Coat of Arms, Player Profile, and Monument

Age of Empires 4 gameplay

To wrap your head around what’s new with Age of Empires 4, check out this official gameplay footage trailer:

Age of Empires 4 takes place in the Middle Ages and will put the focus on numerous massive battles that took place across history. Here are the main ones!

The Normans : The Norman conquest of England

: The Norman conquest of England The Hundred Years War : The conflict between England and France

: The conflict between England and France The Rise of Moscow : The rise of Grand Duchy of Moscow

: The rise of Grand Duchy of Moscow The Mongol Empire: An expansion of one of the largest empires of all times

As for what civilisations will be available when the game launches, they are:

The English

The Chinese

The Mongols

The Delhi Sultanate

The French

The Abbassid Dynasty

The Holy Roman Empire

The Rus

It is telling that these are named as the “launch” ones as it indicates more will be added over time. We will let you know what they are as soon as we hear anything on that front.

Age of Empires 4 trailer

Wondering if there’s an Age of Empires 4 trailer? Well, there is and it is quite recent as the Age of Empires 4 launch trailer was released today. Here it is for you to check out for yourselves below!

