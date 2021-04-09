Get a free Fitbit Versa 3 with this Three unlimited data plan

There’s no doubt that we’re all excited about the possibility of restrictions lifting and the chance to get out and see something other than the same four walls. It turns out retailers feel the same way.

To celebrate its stores re-opening in England and Wales, Three is giving away some brilliant gadgets with its unlimited data plans, including the new Fitbit Versa 3.

Named the ‘Big Tech Giveaway’, the offer gives you a chance to save on the usually pricier data plans and bag yourself something extra in the process.

Free tech gifts with Three’s unlimited data plans

With non-essentials shop to due open on 12th April, Three is offering new customers a free tech gift when they choose an unlimited data plan.

There are four gadgets to choose from; the Fitbit Versa 3 (worth £199), Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (£159), JBL Xtreme 3 portable speaker (£279), and Beats Powerbeats Pro (£219). That’s a brilliant saving, no matter which smartwatch, earbuds or speaker you choose.

Browse Three’s unlimited plans now

Of course, as is always the case with these giveaways, there are a few caveats. Most importantly, it is only with selected phones, but this does include a number of new releases such as Samsung S20 FE 5G, Google Pixel 4a, Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is one of the newest smartphones on the market, having only been released on 1st April. With an RRP of £829, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G‘s features include a huge 6.7-inch display, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and wireless charging capabilities.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Samsung’s new Galaxy A52 5G is also included in the deal. Another new release, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, features a quad-camera set-up, an IP67 rating to make it water- and dust-resistant, and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz to keep scrolling as smooth as possible.

The offer runs from today (9th April) through to 3rd June, so you do have some time, but Three does warn that it is while stock lasts.

This is ideal if you’re waiting for your old contract to end, but you might want to act a little faster if there’s a particular gadget you have your eye on.

