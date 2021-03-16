You know those brands that become so successful that their names become synonymous with the products they sell? Think Hoover, Tannoy – and, perhaps, Fitbit. The U.S. brand is, without a doubt, the best-known maker of fitness tracker on the market, and not without good reason.

While Apple and Samsung produce smartwatches that come with plenty of health tracking features – but those functions aren’t those devices’ raison d’être. Fitbit, by comparison, makes wearables that are all about your fitness. Its line of wearables cater to pretty much every price point, and the Versa 3 is very much its mid-range option.

The Versa 3 builds upon the Fitbit Charge and Fitbit Inspire‘s limited features but doesn’t reach the feature-laden heights of the Sense. But it can be hard to be the middle sibling, caught between low-investment entry-level options and the allure of premium alternates. So how does the Versa 3 perform?

Read on for our in-depth review of the Fitbit Versa 3 – and be sure to check out our Fitbit Sense review too to see how the two wearables compare.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: summary

The Fitbit Versa 3 comes packed with a range of tracking features that will keep all but the most obsessive fitness fans out there happy. Just as crucially, it’s all very straightforward to manage thanks to Fitbit’s no-frills, plain-and-simple UI. The Versa 3 doesn’t have the Sense’s cutting-edge metrics, but being frank, we think plenty of people out there will be happy without them, given the Versa 3’s highly competitive sub-£200 price tag.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is available to buy at Amazon, Currys PC World and Argos. Further on, we’ll go into where the cheapest deals are right now.

What is the Fitbit Versa 3?

The Fitbit Versa 3 is Fitbit’s mid-range option and the latest addition to the Versa line. It’s not the top-of-the-line wearable – that honour falls to the Fitbit Sense – but there are plenty of overlaps in terms of the features it offers.

This smartwatch builds upon the Versa 2 in two major respects. Firstly, it adds integrated GPS, which means you don’t need to rely on syncing your phone for that functionality (although the in-built GPS will take a swifter toll on the battery). Secondly, it has a larger display: a 15.8-inch screen compared to the 1.39-inch screen of the Versa 2.

What does the Fitbit Versa 3 do?

Here’s a run-down of features that you can expect from the Fitbit Versa 3 wearable. It’s probably worth noting what the Versa 3 doesn’t offer in comparison to the Sense. Fitbit’s granddaddy wearable will also offer you ECG (electrocardiogram) and stress-level metrics. Sadly, those aren’t available here.

Built-in GPS tracking (with an option to switch over to that of your phone)

Heart tracker with heart rate zone notifications

20+ exercise modes

Fitbit Pay for contactless payment

Built-in voice assistant

Sleep tracking

Call, text and email notifications from your phone

You can receive calls from your phone if it’s in range

Music connection, including Spotify

SpO2 (blood oxygen levels during sleep)

Breathing tracking

How much is the Fitbit Versa 3?

The Fitbit Versa 3 has an RRP of £199.99, but you’ll often find it on sale for less, including at the Fitbit Store. For more offers, you’ll find the best prices listed below.

Is the Fitbit Versa 3 good value for money?

Yes. With its range of reliable, high-functioning features, we think the Versa 3 earns its mid-range stripes. In much the same way that the Apple Watch SE is to the Apple Watch 6, the Versa 3 is an affordable alternative to the Fitbit Sense that’s still undeniably high in quality.

One bone of contention is Fitbit Premium and the undeniable fact that many amazing features are hidden behind a paywall. But a 90-day free trial to the service is included here, which gives you ample time to make the most of its additional benefits and work out if they’re worth paying for in the long run. (Thereafter, it costs £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year.)

Fitbit Versa 3 design

The Versa 3 very much carries on the design tradition of its predecessors: it features a square watch face with rounded corners. It’s not at all dissimilar to the Apple Watch, although it doesn’t quite boast the same stylish excellence – and there are less on-screen personalisation options. The Versa 3 is available in three colour designs – black, black and gold and black and pink – and there’s a range of straps available online.

While the Versa 2 had an actual button on its left-hand side, the Versa 3 uses an indent instead, which activates the watch. The touchscreen itself is basic and no-fuss, but clear and easy to use – in fact, we think the Fitbit display trumps those of the Apple Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. There are three brightness settings available.

Ultimately, there’s something distinctly functional about the Versa 3: it’s certainly not a jazzy smartwatch. But hey: it’s meant to be your workout companion, not a fashion statement, right?

Fitbit Versa 3 features

All the functions for fitness and tracking performed well, though we did notice a slight loading delay when we swapped between functions. Not enough to cause frustration, but there nonetheless.

We really enjoyed the coach-guided workouts. Three options were included: abs, warm and general workout. Each of these has times listed, along with clear demonstrations of each movement. In this sense, it’s similar to the Huawei Fit, although it boasts far more features than that much cheaper smartwatch. You can read our Huawei Watch Fit review to find out more.

We found the smartphone app a little clunkier to use than the equivalents of other brands like Apple and Samsung (no great surprise, given they’re both manufacturers). But as a whole, the Versa 2 will prove a reliable addition to your wrist.

What is the Fitbit Versa 3 battery like?

The Fitbit Versa 3’s battery will last up to six days, and although we put it to heavy use, the power lasted in line with that prediction. Certainly, if you’re after a wearable that’s relatively low-maintenance in terms of charging (at least in comparison to rival devices *cough Apple cough*), then Fitbit is an excellent choice of brand.

The battery life is clearly displayed on-screen with a percentage number. The charge is via an exceptionally strong magnetic connection on the rear side of the watch face.

Fitbit Versa 3 set-up: how easy is it to use?

From opening the box to putting it on our wrist, setting up the Versa 3 takes about 15 minutes.

The packaging is a rectangular box with folds out to reveal the watch with the strap already attached. Also included is that magnetic charger and a spare strap of a different size. (Take note: the USB charging cable doesn’t come with a plug adaptor, in line with wider trends. Most manufacturers now realise that most people will already have one.)

It synced well with the app on our iPhone (which we had already downloaded when we tested the Sense, though not without a few hiccups). It was easy switching between the Sense and the Versa 3, while the sign-up for the apps takes a while simply because you’ll need to add lots of information, including your name, age, height and weight.

One area Fitbit could up its game is in the enclosed instructions, which are concise at best and vague at worst. Luckily, it’s really not too hard figuring out how to activate and pair the Versa 3.

Our verdict: should you buy the Fitbit Versa 3?

If you don’t think you’ll suffer FOMO without the ECG and stress-tracking features of the top-of-the-line Fitbit Sense? Absolutely. Fitbit continues to prove itself as one of the leading fitness tracker brands. The Versa 3 isn’t without its imperfections, but if you’re looking for a relatively advanced wearable to not only track but help you with your fitness, this is a stellar choice.

Review scores:

Certain categories are weighted more highly.

Design: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Features (average) : 4/5 Functions: 4/5 Battery: 4/5

4/5 Value for money: 4/5

4/5 Ease of set-up: 4/5

Overall star rating: 3.89/5

Where to buy the Fitbit Versa 3 watch

Here’s a list of retailers where you’ll find the Fitbit Versa 3 for sale online.

Latest deals

