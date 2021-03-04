Music control function not currently compatible with iOS Set up process could be smoother

There is a huge range of smartwatches on the market by just about every big brand, plus plenty of new names popping up.

One of the increasingly more established figures in technology is Huawei, which currently has its own line of models at various price points.

The Huawei Watch Fit is an accessibly priced smartwatch that offers many of the same features as some of the more costly wearables by other brands.

Able to do much more than tell the time and date, the smartwatch tracks heart rate and sleep and activities and offers guided workouts.

To see how the device really performs, we tested the Huawei Watch Fit to assess its various functions, battery, usability and durability.

We have a general summary of the model below, along with quick links to help you navigate to individual sections such as design, value for money and information about where you can buy the smartwatch.

We have also tested Huawei’s high-spec model for those looking at something a little shinier, which you can discover in detail with our Huawei GT2 Pro review.

Huawei Watch Fit review: summary

The Huawei Watch Fit is a sleek, lightweight smartwatch with a sporty look and feel. The touch screen watch face is slim and features clear and simple icons. You can swipe to view popular stats from the lock screen while an external home button on the right-hand side of the devices allows full menu access, return to the home screen and pausing functions.

This option retails at £99.99 as standard and has a choice of four colours; graphite black, mint green, cantaloupe orange and sakura pink.

The soft rubber strap is smooth and comfortable to wear and features a large range of fastening holes for optimum fit.

There are clear and easy to follow work-outs and straightforward health and fitness tracking abilities which can be seen in greater detail on the compatible device app. While the device is compatible with iOS, the music control function is currently unavailable from the watch if you are using an iPhone.

The Huawei Watch Fit is available from a range of retailers, including Amazon, Very and Huawei.

Jump to:

What is Huawei Watch Fit?

The Huawei Watch Fit is a smartwatch fitness tracker. The wearable smart device tracks health components such as heart rate and activity. The device is designed to be paired with a smartphone, so it can also display notifications such as incoming calls and messages.

What does Huawei Watch Fit do?

The watch can continually monitor things like heart rate and sleep as well as exercise and general activity. Using Bluetooth, the Huawei Watch Fit pairs with a smartphone to display notifications in real-time. The data collected by the watch can then be viewed in further detail within the app for a full breakdown of sleep cycles and more.

Fitness programs on the watch feature an animated virtual trainer who demonstrates the movements. There are also regular reminders to keep moving with shorter stretching exercises prompted on the screen after more than an hour of inactivity.

Key features:

A range of guided workout and fitness programs with animated demonstrations, plus breathing exercises

“Energiser” three-minute sequences, stretching and exercise from home options ideal for fitting in between home working

Heart rate, stress, Spo2 (blood oxygen saturation) and sleep monitoring

Time, date, weather, alarm and other standard functions

How much is Huawei Watch Fit?

The Huawei Watch Fit costs around £99.99 from most retailers, making it one of the more accessibly priced models.

Is Huawei Watch Fit good value for money?

Overall, the Huawei Watch fit is good value for money as the clear functions and easy to follow fitness programs make it an accessible, well-priced option, especially if you already have a Huawei phone. Apple users may be put off by the unavailability of the music control function with iOS, although the smartwatch can still pair with iPhones for the rest of the features.

Huawei Watch Fit design

The Huawei Watch Fit is sleek and streamlined in design. The strap is smooth and comfortable to wear, and it feels durable, while the slim face makes it a slightly less obtrusive choice which is very lightweight.

The rubber straps have plastic buckles and a large range of fastening holes. This means it’s easy to adjust for a comfortable fit that is still secure enough to allow the technology to track heart rate and other functions.

The screen is clear to see and navigate around. Functions are displayed as simple icons, which are easy to see as a menu within the narrow screen. There are five brightness levels and a do not disturb mode, which can be scheduled so you won’t receive notifications during this period. Notifications also will not display during fitness programs.

The touch screen is responsive, and you can slide left or right for quick access to key stats such as heart rate, weather, activity and stress levels. The external home button directs to the menu, returns to the home screen, and pauses workouts and more.

A range of watch faces is available on the watch, which can be selected in the settings area and more that can be browsed and downloaded on the compatible smartphone app.

The choice of watch face determines the information available on the lock screen. Most display date and time as a minimum, while others offer weather, weekday, heart rate and other information at a glance.

Huawei Watch Fit features

The Huawei Watch Fit is easy to use and tracks key health and fitness components easily. The compatible Huawei Health app is also straightforward. It allows some expansion on the data collected by the watch, such as variations in light, deep and REM sleep throughout the night. It clearly displays steps, calories burned, SpO2 and other stats.

Reminders to keep moving after staying still for an hour are useful as the screen offers the option to instantly start a quick stretching or energising routine with the tap of a button. The short sequences can last as little as three minutes, making them practical, doable solutions for most, especially if working from home.

The animated personal trainer demonstrating different movements is clear, and the routines are easy to follow first time, even if you are not already familiar with the exercises. There is a range of options from walks and indoor runs to open water swimming and interval running.

The wearable device also monitors stress and offers simple breathing sequences. It displays notifications from a paired smartphone and has standard features such as an alarm, flashlight and weather information.

There are music control abilities with the smartwatch. However, these are not currently compatible with iOS devices.

What is the Huawei Watch Fit battery like?

The battery life of the Huawei Watch Fit is up to 10 days. The watch charges quickly with a USB cable which attaches via a magnetic fitting into the back of the watch face. The magnet isn’t too strong, so it needs to be set flat to keep it charging as the wire is quite short.

It is easy to keep track of the battery level, displayed as a percentage, by swiping down on the watch face. The battery also displays when plugged in for charging and is featured clearly on the smartphone app.

After 24 hours of use consisting of three workout programs and a timed walk, the battery had reduced by around 20 per cent. How often it needs to be charged would depend on how often it is used and how intensely, but overall the battery life was fairly good.

Huawei Watch Fit set-up: how easy is it to use?

Setting up the Huawei Watch Fit took around 40 minutes in total, with half of that time devoted to an update that began on the smartphone app before updating on the watch itself. Neither device could be used while this process took place.

Once ready, the watch was straightforward to pair and clearly displayed the device name to select from the smartphone app, which detected it using Bluetooth. The app can support multiple Huawei devices meaning you can monitor all your tech in the same place by the brand.

There was a warranty card along with a small and brief instruction booklet containing mainly safety notices. There was a printed QR code to scan, which led to a website where the Huawei Health app could be downloaded. This wouldn’t download from the iOS Safari web browser, but the app was easy to find and install from the usual app store.

There was also a web address printed which could offer more instructions; however, the setup information was also on the app, which was the simplest way to discover how to use certain functions.

The neat, streamlined box included the watch with attached strap and a USB charging wire. There is no plug adapter, so you need to have your own or a USB plug to charge.

Our verdict: should you buy Huawei Watch Fit?

Overall, the Huawei Watch Fit is a well-priced and accessible option for those looking for an everyday smartwatch. The sleek and sporty look makes it an attractive choice that is slimmer than other models available.

Easy to navigate, the smartwatch also has a select menu of key functions that most people would get regular use out of. The watch is lightweight and comfortable to wear, and there is a range of four colours to choose from.

While the setup process could be smoother, it is intuitive and easy to navigate overall.

The main drawback for iPhone users is that music control isn’t currently compatible with iOS, meaning there would be a relatively standard smartwatch function unavailable.

Review scores:

Design: 4/5

4/5 Features (average) : 3.75/5 Functions: 3.5 Battery: 4

(average) : 3.75/5 Value for money: 5/5

5/5 Ease of set-up: 3.5/5

Overall star rating: 4/5

Where to buy Huawei Watch Fit watch

The Huawei Watch Fit is widely available at the below retailers:

