Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer alpha free on PS4 this weekend

PS4 owners will be able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for free this weekend.

The multiplayer alpha of the latest Call of Duty game will go live on 18th September at 6 pm UK Time and will include classic 6v6 game modes as well as the new Combined Arms Domination, which includes 12v12 combat and vehicles such as tanks, snowmobiles, and gunboats.

Players will be able to preload the Alpha from the Playstation Store today (17th September) at 4pm UK Time and will require 25GB of storage. The Alpha will then end on 20th September at 6pm UK Time.

An alpha for Xbox and PC users has not been confirmed, though Call of Duty has previously offered other systems a similar trial experience a few weeks after Playstation’s weekend.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a continuation of the popular story from the original Black Ops game, and is set in the 1980s during the peak of the cold war. As well as a campaign, multiplayer and zombies mode the game is confirmed to crossover with Battle Royale spin-off Warzone, and will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The free Call of Duty alpha weekend was first announced at the PS5 Spotlight event, which finally revealed the price and release date of the long-awaited next-gen console. Pre-orders went up shortly after and the PS5 has been selling like hotcakes ever since, with many retailers selling out of their initial stock within hours.

