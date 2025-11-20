Right now, hundreds of retailers are fighting for your attention with their Black Friday deals, and reMarkable has just entered the fray.

The tech company is offering a tempting £50 off its flagship smart notebook, the reMarkable 2, and its first in-colour notebook, the reMarkable Paper Pro.

Both offers come in when you buy a bundle featuring the tablet and either the Type Folio or Book Folio (case). That means you can get the Paper Pro from £679 or the reMarkable 2 from £499.

The reMarkable 2 has been out since 2020 but is still lauded for its paper-like look and feel. It can convert your notes to text, allows you to mark-up PDFs and can connect with documents on your OneDrive and Google Drive.

The reMarkable Paper Pro however came out in 2024 and is the first in-colour tablet, rendering more than 20,000 shades of e-ink which can be used for highlighting and reading texts in full colour.

This year, reMarkable also launched the bitesize reMarkable Paper Po Move, which was designed to mimic the size of a journalist's notebook. However as it is new we're unlikely to see any deals this Black Friday.

What is the reMarkable Black Friday deal?

reMarkable is offering deals on two of its tablets this Black Friday.

You can get up to £50 off the reMarkable 2 or the reMarkable Paper Pro when you buy it in a bundle with the Type Folio or Book Folio cases.

For the first time it is also offering discounts on both new and refurbished devices, the latter of which normally starts at £459.

How long does the reMarkable Black Friday deal last?

This deal will run from Thursday 20th November until Monday 1st December (Cyber Monday).

