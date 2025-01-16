But while certain things were firmly put to bed, other matters, such as the big question mark hanging over Kitty and Min-ho, wasn't resolved at the end of season 2 (more on that later) - leaving the door open for more episodes.

But are there plans to bring the show back?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential XO, Kitty season 3. Warning: spoilers for season 2.

Is XO, Kitty returning for season 3?

XO, Kitty. Netflix

Netflix has yet to announce if XO, Kitty will return.

The streamer announced the season 2 renewal less than a month after the first instalment's release, so we'd expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

Watch this space for updates.

When could a potential XO, Kitty season 3 release?

If it is given the green light, we wouldn't expect the new episodes to arrive until 2026.

And given that there was more than a year and a half between seasons 1 and 2, we could be looking at mid-late 2026.

But that's just an educated guess.

XO, Kitty potential season 3 cast: Who could return?

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey. Netflix

Alongside Anna Cathcart as Kitty, we'd also expect to see:

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Gia Kim as Yuri

Minyeong Choi as Dae

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy 'Q' Shabazian

Other people who could also return are:

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Sasha Bhasin as Praveena

Joshua Lee as Jin

Peter Thurnwald as Alex

Plus, there's also the potential for new faces and more exciting cameos.

XO, Kitty potential season 3 plot: What could happen?

Gia Kim as Yuri Han. Park Young-Sol/Netflix

At the end of season 2, it looked like Kitty and Min-ho were going to kiss, but Min-ho had sworn off relationships after his Stella saga, and as such, there was no smooching, leaving Kitty questioning if they're really meant to be.

But now that she's joining Min-ho on his brother's upcoming tour over the summer, they're going to be spending a lot of time with one another, and Kitty is also returning to KISS for another year, which means it's make or break for them.

For a rundown of everything else that happened in season 2, we've broken it down for you right now.

XO, Kitty potential season 3 trailer: When will it be available to watch?

If season 3 is given the thumbs up, the official trailer will likely arrive in the month leading up to the premiere – although we could get a sneak peek before then.

XO, Kitty seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on Netflix.

