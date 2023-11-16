The deals below come from the official Nintendo store, so you can be confident that they are genuine and from a reputable retailer. The Nintendo online store also offers free deliveries over £20 and free returns, plus, you can get exclusive rewards with My Nintendo: a rewards scheme that works by earning points then redeeming them on things such as physical items on My Nintendo Store or in-app items.

Nintendo's Black Friday sales run from today (Thursday 16th November) until Sunday 3rd December, so that's plenty of time to bag a bargain.

Let's check out the top Nintendo Black Friday deals today.

For more offers this November, take a look at Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals, Xbox Black Friday deals and iPad Black Friday deals. Plus, be sure to read our guide on when does Black Friday start?

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jump to:

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2023 to shop

Nintendo Switch. GettyImages/Chesnot

Up to 70% off selected games including EA Sports FC 24

What's the deal: From now up until Sunday 3rd December, Nintendo is offering 50 per cent off games such as EA Sports FC 24, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Why we chose it: We love the immediacy of purchasing games from the Nintendo eshop: once purchased, released games will begin downloading to your Nintendo Switch console, and as soon as your selected game is downloaded, simply start the game from your console's 'Home' menu.

Free Mario with Super Mushroom Holiday Ornament

What's the deal: Until Sunday 3rd December, when you spend over £70 at the Nintendo Store, you'll get a free Mario with Super Mushroom Holiday Ornament. The special gift will be added to your order automatically for you to enjoy at Christmas.

Why we chose it: Black Friday traditionally takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States, but it marks the start of Christmas shopping season for countries worldwide, particularly as there's no better time to shop for Christmas presents than while there are offers on. This Mario with Super Mushroom hanging ornament is also a great gift to symbolise the start of Christmas, and we're sure he would make an excellent addition to your Christmas tree.

Get a free Mario with Super Mushroom Holiday Ornament at Nintendo

Get a free Animal Crossing or Mario soft toy

What's the deal: With the purchase of the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can get a free Tom Nook or Isabelle soft toy, and with the purchase of the Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Mario Bros Wonder you can get a free Mario soft toy.

Why we chose it: If you're buying a Nintendo Switch Lite or OLED console for a loved one this year, the free soft toy gift would make a great stocking filler.

Get a free Animal Crossing or Mario soft toy at Nintendo

Pick up an extra gift with the Nintendo Switch Sports bundle

What's the deal: The sweet smell of victory is in reach, all you have to do is swing, kick, and jump your way to the top! This Nintendo Switch comes pre-installed with Nintendo Switch Sports, and includes a three-month Individual Membership to Nintendo Switch Online and leg strap, as well as a bonus water bottle gift.

Why we chose it: If you're a sports fan, this Nintendo Switch console gives you everything you need to get started; it even comes with a water bottle to quench your thirst after a tough game!

Buy the Nintendo Switch Sports bundle for £259.99 at Nintendo

Bag 40% off selected headphones

What's the deal: You can get up to 40 per cent off wireless headphones and earphones at Nintendo.

Why we chose it: These wireless earphones and headphones would make a brilliant gift for a gaming fan as there are plenty of themed devices to choose from such as Super Mario, Pokémon, and The Legend of Zelda. While there are lots of options to pick from — and we encourage you to have a scroll through all Nintendo headphone deals — we've selected the ones we hope Santa has wrapped up for us below:

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy a Nintendo Switch?

Although the actual Black Friday day isn't until next Friday 24th November, we've seen a lot of retailers release Black Friday deals throughout the whole of November. But how can you be sure you won't get a better deal on the 24th? The RadioTimes.com team have compared the deals from previous Black Friday sales to now to advise you whether it's time to snap up a deal.

In previous years, we've seen console and game bundles, the Nintendo Switch OLED drop to £239.99, and free gifts, such as accessories, added to consoles, which isn't dissimilar to what we're seeing so far in November 2023. In our Nintendo Switch offers article, the cheapest price for a Nintendo Switch OLED is currently £268.01 and, just like in this guide, you can shop discounted games and accessories, as well as bundles which will see you get something a little extra for your money.

However, with Nintendo's Black Friday sales running until Sunday 3rd December, if you haven't seen a deal you're completely sold on, we'd recommend hanging on to see if any additional offers are added – we'll cross our fingers and toes for you that they are!

Advertisement

For more great savings, be sure to check out Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals, Apple Watch Black Friday deals, and the best Ring Black Friday deals.