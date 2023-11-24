The Meta Quest 3 is the latest VR product to emerge from the MZEU (Mark Zuckerberg Extended Universe). With a better display, resolution and graphics performance, as well as being 40 per cent thinner and more comfortable, this device is VR’s most sophisticated yet.

The Meta Quest 3 only came out a month ago, superseding its previous model, the Meta Quest 2. So, considering how new it is, you may be wondering if this means we’ll see any good offers on it this Black Friday.

Well, we’re here to answer that question. We’ve searched high and low to find the best Meta Quest 3 prices around and assembled them here.

From this, we can so far say that the product itself is still firmly priced at its RRP of £479. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of a few great bundles and discounts we’ve found including this Meta Quest 3 Asgard's Wrath 2 bundle gets you the game included for the same price (£479.99).

Plus, we’ll be keeping this article regularly updated, so you’ll be sure to know the second the price drops.

When did the Meta Quest 3 come out?

The Meta Quest 3 was only officially released on 10th October 2023, so it’s only been in the world for a month.

If you’re passionate about VR gaming, now’s the time to snap up this new headset.

Best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday 2023 deals we’ve seen so far

Just because we haven’t seen big discounts yet doesn’t mean there aren’t a few deals to highlight, here’s a few of the best offers we’ve found.

Meta Quest 3 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 bundle, £479.99

Amazon

What’s the deal: From now until 9th February 2024, you can get your new Meta Quest 3 with a free copy of the game Asgard’s Wrath 2. This saves you £44.99 on the cost of the game and is available at multiple retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and more.

Why we chose it: This bundle is far from new, having come out with the release of the Meta Quest 3 in October. But any deal where you get a shiny new gaming headset with a free game thrown in is worth shouting about.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 has become one of the hottest games of the year and is said to be the most ambitious VR game to date. Following the story of a Cosmic Guardian who travels across vast realms in pursuit of the trickster god Loki, it’s mythical, beautiful and incredibly exciting.

Buy the Meta Quest 3 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 bundle for £479.99 at Amazon

This deal is also available at Very and Currys.

Meta Quest 3 512GB, Asgard's Wrath 2 and six-month free trial of Meta Quest+, £619.99

John Lewis

What’s the deal: This even bigger bundle includes the 512GB Meta Quest 3 for £619.99. With this, you get a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 and a six-month free trial of Meta Quest Plus.

Why we chose it: For those who don’t know, Meta Quest Plus is a subscription service which gives you two free VR games every month. You don’t get to pick the games yourself, but that means you’ll get to play 12 brand new titles with this epic bundle. After that, the price will revert to £7.99 a month or £59.99 for the year.

Buy Meta Quest 3 512GB, Asgard's Wrath 2 and six-month free trial of Meta Quest+ for £619.99 at John Lewis

Meta Quest 3 facial interface and head strap, £49.99

GAME

What’s the deal: You can buy the new Meta Quest 3 facial interface and head strap for just £49.99. They come in either blue or orange and are available at GAME.

Why we chose it: £50 is still quite a lot to pay for the head strap, but these are still a lot cheaper than the £70 Elite head strap, which was your only option when the Meta Quest 3 first came out. Plus, you get to add a fun splash of colour to your gaming experience.

Buy Meta Quest 3 facial interface and head strap for £49.99 at GAME

Meta Quest gift card, from £15

GAME

What’s the deal: Looking to treat the gamer in your life? At GAME you can now buy Meta Quest gift cards which can be redeemed on over 500 apps, games and experiences in the Meta Quest store. These are available as £15, £25 or £50 gift cards.

Why we chose it: These cards would make the perfect Christmas present for gamers, as you don’t have to worry about what to buy them.

Buy Meta Quest gift card from £15 at GAME

Is the Meta Quest 2 (Oculus Quest 2) on sale for Black Friday?

The beloved Meta Quest 2 has already gone on sale this Black Friday, and you can find our recommendations for all the best offers available in the best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals.

But if you want to skip all that and just get to the gaming, here are a few retailers that are selling the headset for £50 less, taking the price down to just £249.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 for £299 £249 (save £50 or 17%) at Currys

