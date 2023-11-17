Best Kindle Black Friday deals we've seen in the UK so far
Have you read the latest news from Amazon HQ? It's Black Friday week and that can only mean great savings are live across Kindles and e-readers. Here are the best deals we've found so far.
Today (Friday 17th November), Amazon launched its Black Friday week sale, which means there are already hundreds of great discounts to be had across technology, toys, homeware, and more.
Among this sea of slashed prices, we’ve found a number of savings on Amazon Kindles, with discounts of up to £80.
So, what could we do but put them all together in this piece, featuring the best deals we’ve found so far?
Here, you’ll find major savings across all the many models of Kindle, and we’ve included links from multiple retailers including Very, John Lewis, and Argos – so you don’t just have to head to Amazon every time!
Plus, here at RadioTimes.com we’re a big fan of e-readers – we even have a regular best Kindle deals page that we update every month which can tell you all about the different models and versions at your disposal.
But, just to give you a brief recap here, there are five main types of Kindle: the standard 2022 model, the Paperwhite, the Scribe, the Oasis and Kids. Each of these models comes in different storage sizes and has either an ads or no ads option. To make things easier in this article, we’ll be solely focusing on the versions with ads, but know that every no ads model is around £10 to £20 more expensive.
So, off we go into a world of fiction and savings.
If you want to know more about savings, check out when does Black Friday start? Plus, the best PS5 Black Friday deals, best Ring Black Friday offers and best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals.
Jump to:
- Should I wait until Black Friday to buy a Kindle?
- Best Kindle Black Friday deals at a glance
- Best Kindle Black Friday deals 2023
- Best Kindle book deals for £0.99 to get this Black Friday
Should I wait until Black Friday to buy a Kindle?
Short answer: No.
Long answer: It’s true that Amazon runs regular deals on its Kindles and e-readers throughout the year, but it’s unlikely that prices will dip this low again before Christmas, and, although we still have a week to go until Black Friday, we know from experience that Amazon likes to go early on this type of deal.
So, if you’re looking to buy for a Christmas present, or your New Year's Resolution is to read more, we’d recommend buying now.
Best Kindle Black Friday deals at a glance
- Kindle 2022 |
£84.99£69.99 (save £15 or 17%)
- Kindle Kids 2022 |
£104.99£84.99 (save £20 or 19%)
- Kindle Paperwhite |
£149.99£114.99 (save £35 or 23%)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids |
£159.99£124.99 (save £35 or 22%)
- Kindle Paperwhite signature edition |
£179.99£144.99 (save £35 or 19%)
- Kindle Oasis |
£229.99£174.99 (save £55 or 24%)
- Kindle Scribe |
£329.99£249.99 (save £80 or 24%)
Best Kindle Black Friday deals 2023
Kindle 2022
What’s the deal: The Kindle 2022 is now on sale for £15 off. At Amazon and other retailers, the price has been slashed to just £69.99 (down from £84.99).
Why we chose it: If you just want to read, read and read some more. You can’t go wrong with the standard Kindle. This e-reader has a 6-inch anti-glare display and 16GB of memory — that’s enough to hold thousands of books at once. It also has up to six weeks of battery life and purchase titles straight from the device (connected to Amazon via Wi-Fi).
- Buy Kindle 2022 for
£84.99£69.99 (save £15 or 17%) at Amazon
- Buy Kindle 2022 for
£84.99£69.99 (save £15 or 17%) at Argos
Kindle Kids 2022
What’s the deal: You can save £20 on the Kindle Kids as the device has been reduced to £84.99.
Why we chose it: Kindle Kids is designed to get your little ones into reading. It comes with a colourful protector, featuring unicorns, the ocean or a space whale, and will let your child access hundreds of the best children’s titles around. Plus, it comes with a 12-month Amazon Kids+ subscription.
Buy Kindle Kids 2022 for
£104.99 £84.99 (save £20 or 19%) at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
What’s the deal: You can now get the Kindle Paperwhite for £114.99 after it was reduced by £35 (or 23%).
Why we chose it: The Kindle Paperwhite is the next step up from a standard Kindle. It has a slightly bigger screen, an adjustable warm light display to protect your eyes, an IPX8 waterproof rating (so no fears about reading in the bath) and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
- Buy Kindle Paperwhite for
£149.99£114.99 (save £35 or 23%) at Argos
- Buy Kindle Paperwhite for
£149.99£114.99 (save £35 or 23%) at Very
Kindle Paperwhite signature edition
What’s the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite signature edition has been lowered from £179.99 to £144.99, saving you £35.
Why we chose it: If you want an even fancier Kindle, we’d suggest the Paperwhite. It come with wireless charging, a front light that auto-adjusts based on your surrounding brightness, and a much larger 32GB storage.
Buy Kindle Paperwhite signature edition for
£179.99 £144.99 (save £35 or 19%) at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
What’s the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite for kids has also been discounted, now sitting at £124.99 rather than £159.99.
Why we chose it: One of our favourite parts of the Kindle Paperwhite for kids is that it comes with different fonts to aid with dyslexia. It also shares the adjustable lighting, speeds, and durability of its parent model, making it thoroughly kid-proof.
Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids for
£159.99 £124.99 (save £35 or 22%) at Amazon
Kindle Oasis
What’s the deal: Get the Kindle Oasis for £55 less as it’s now been lowered to £174.99.
Why we chose it: The main difference about the Kindle Oasis is that it comes with an ergonomic design and page turn buttons, making it simple to read with one hand. It’s also got a larger 7-inch display, faster page turning and more!
Buy Kindle Oasis for
£229.99 £174.99 (save £55 or 24%) at John Lewis
Kindle Scribe
What’s the deal: Last but not least is the Kindle Scribe, now on sale for £249.99 as opposed to its previous £329.99 – that’s an £80 saving.
Why we chose it: With the Kindle Scribe, you’re getting an e-reader and tablet all in one. It comes with a Basic Pen which you can use to jot down your thoughts and make notes straight onto the eBook itself. Perfect for book clubs or if you’re studying at university, and now it’s 24% cheaper.
Buy Kindle Scribe for
£329.99 £249.99 (save £80 or 24%) at Amazon
Best Kindle book deals for £0.99 to get this Black Friday
In case you don’t know, Kindle also runs a ‘Daily Deals’ section which sees major book titles discounted to just £0.99 for the day. Here’s what you can snap up this Black Friday week:
- Demon in the Wood: A Shadow and Bone Graphic Novel
- When Breath Becomes Air: The ultimate moving life-and-death story
- Honeymoon for One
- Hitler, Stalin, Mum and Dad: A Family Memoir of Miraculous Survival
- Assassin’s Apprentice
Plus, you can also find the best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals, best theatre Black Friday deals and best Black Friday TV deals.