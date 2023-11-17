So, what could we do but put them all together in this piece, featuring the best deals we’ve found so far?

Here, you’ll find major savings across all the many models of Kindle, and we’ve included links from multiple retailers including Very, John Lewis, and Argos – so you don’t just have to head to Amazon every time!

But, just to give you a brief recap here, there are five main types of Kindle: the standard 2022 model, the Paperwhite, the Scribe, the Oasis and Kids. Each of these models comes in different storage sizes and has either an ads or no ads option. To make things easier in this article, we’ll be solely focusing on the versions with ads, but know that every no ads model is around £10 to £20 more expensive.

So, off we go into a world of fiction and savings.

Jump to:

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy a Kindle?

Short answer: No.

Long answer: It’s true that Amazon runs regular deals on its Kindles and e-readers throughout the year, but it’s unlikely that prices will dip this low again before Christmas, and, although we still have a week to go until Black Friday, we know from experience that Amazon likes to go early on this type of deal.

So, if you’re looking to buy for a Christmas present, or your New Year's Resolution is to read more, we’d recommend buying now.

Best Kindle Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Kindle Black Friday deals 2023

Kindle 2022

What’s the deal: The Kindle 2022 is now on sale for £15 off. At Amazon and other retailers, the price has been slashed to just £69.99 (down from £84.99).

Why we chose it: If you just want to read, read and read some more. You can’t go wrong with the standard Kindle. This e-reader has a 6-inch anti-glare display and 16GB of memory — that’s enough to hold thousands of books at once. It also has up to six weeks of battery life and purchase titles straight from the device (connected to Amazon via Wi-Fi).

Kindle Kids 2022

Amazon

What’s the deal: You can save £20 on the Kindle Kids as the device has been reduced to £84.99.

Why we chose it: Kindle Kids is designed to get your little ones into reading. It comes with a colourful protector, featuring unicorns, the ocean or a space whale, and will let your child access hundreds of the best children’s titles around. Plus, it comes with a 12-month Amazon Kids+ subscription.

Buy Kindle Kids 2022 for £104.99 £84.99 (save £20 or 19%) at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

What’s the deal: You can now get the Kindle Paperwhite for £114.99 after it was reduced by £35 (or 23%).

Why we chose it: The Kindle Paperwhite is the next step up from a standard Kindle. It has a slightly bigger screen, an adjustable warm light display to protect your eyes, an IPX8 waterproof rating (so no fears about reading in the bath) and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite signature edition

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

What’s the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite signature edition has been lowered from £179.99 to £144.99, saving you £35.

Why we chose it: If you want an even fancier Kindle, we’d suggest the Paperwhite. It come with wireless charging, a front light that auto-adjusts based on your surrounding brightness, and a much larger 32GB storage.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite signature edition for £179.99 £144.99 (save £35 or 19%) at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon

What’s the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite for kids has also been discounted, now sitting at £124.99 rather than £159.99.

Why we chose it: One of our favourite parts of the Kindle Paperwhite for kids is that it comes with different fonts to aid with dyslexia. It also shares the adjustable lighting, speeds, and durability of its parent model, making it thoroughly kid-proof.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids for £159.99 £124.99 (save £35 or 22%) at Amazon

Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis

What’s the deal: Get the Kindle Oasis for £55 less as it’s now been lowered to £174.99.

Why we chose it: The main difference about the Kindle Oasis is that it comes with an ergonomic design and page turn buttons, making it simple to read with one hand. It’s also got a larger 7-inch display, faster page turning and more!

Buy Kindle Oasis for £229.99 £174.99 (save £55 or 24%) at John Lewis

Kindle Scribe

Amazon

What’s the deal: Last but not least is the Kindle Scribe, now on sale for £249.99 as opposed to its previous £329.99 – that’s an £80 saving.

Why we chose it: With the Kindle Scribe, you’re getting an e-reader and tablet all in one. It comes with a Basic Pen which you can use to jot down your thoughts and make notes straight onto the eBook itself. Perfect for book clubs or if you’re studying at university, and now it’s 24% cheaper.

Buy Kindle Scribe for £329.99 £249.99 (save £80 or 24%) at Amazon

Best Kindle book deals for £0.99 to get this Black Friday

In case you don’t know, Kindle also runs a ‘Daily Deals’ section which sees major book titles discounted to just £0.99 for the day. Here’s what you can snap up this Black Friday week:

Demon in the Wood: A Shadow and Bone Graphic Novel

When Breath Becomes Air: The ultimate moving life-and-death story

Honeymoon for One

Hitler, Stalin, Mum and Dad: A Family Memoir of Miraculous Survival

Assassin’s Apprentice

