Black Friday may be over but the deals are not, so we've put together this list for the best graphics card deals. We've searched through hundreds of products from trusted retailers like Currys, Amazon, and Box.co.uk, and assembled six of the very best offers from brands such as MSI, ASUS and NVIDIA.

We'd admit, however, that most of the savings seem to be on graphics cards that were already more reasonably priced, i.e. £500 or less, so if you want to find a saving on some of the more high-end models, we'd recommend going second hand and looking at Laptops Direct.

Now, let's fire this thing up and give you the best graphics card deals for this Black Friday.

Of course, graphics cards aren't just for gaming, so if you've come here from a graphic design background you might want to check out the best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals. Or for more savings, take a look at the best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals and best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals.

Jump to:

Best graphics card Black Friday deals at a glance

Best graphics card Black Friday deals still available today

ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 8GB Graphics Card

Amazon

What's the deal: You can save £24 on this ASUS 8GB graphics card, now reduced from £203.99 to £179.99.

Why we chose it: This is one of the cheapest graphics cards on the market, but that doesn't mean it isn't packed full of power. Its dual ball fan bearings mean it can last for twice as long and it supports all gaming up to 1080pHD.

Buy ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 8GB Graphics Card for £203.99 £179.99 (save £24 or 11%) at Amazon

ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Graphics Card

What's the deal: Get £50 off this ASUS GeForce graphics card in the Currys Black Friday sale. That takes the price to £1,749.

Why we chose it: In contrast to the other ASUS graphics card, this one is at the higher end of the spectrum. With three fans, 24GB and a clock speed of 2520/2550 MHz, this is ideal for serious gaming.

Buy ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Graphics Card for £1,799 £1,749 (save £50 or 2%) at Currys

NVIDIA RTX A2000 6GB Graphics Card

HP

What's the deal: This NVIDIA graphics card has been reduced by £128 at HP, taking the cost down to under £300. To get this deal, you'll need to use the code '30BLACK' at checkout.

Why we chose it: NVIDIA is highly trusted when it comes to graphics cards, so even when you're paying for slightly more reasonable models like this one, you're guaranteed good speeds and quality rendering.

Buy NVIDIA RTX A2000 6GB Graphics Card for £426 £297.50 (save £128.50 or 30%) at HP

NVIDIA T1000 8GB Graphics Card

Amazon

What's the deal: HP has lowered the cost of this NVIDIA graphics card by £150 (or 30 per cent), this means you're now paying £349.99 as opposed to £499.99. Remember to use the code '30BLACK' at checkout to get this deal.

Why we chose it: With this card you can make everything from gaming to video editing smooth, fast and reliable. All for £150 less!

Buy NVIDIA T1000 8GB Graphics Card for £499.99 £349.99 (save £150 or 30%) at HP

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 8GB Graphics Card

Amazon

What's the deal: At Amazon, this MSI GeForce graphics card is now on sale for £197.36, down from £219. That's a 10 per cent saving or £22 off.

Why we chose it: GeForce makes incredible graphics cards and this one is smarter than ever with Zero Frozr fans that completely stop when temperatures are relatively low, eliminating all noise. Plus 8GB of storage and a custom PCB.

Buy MSI GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 8GB Graphics Card for £219.98 £197.36 (save £22.62 or 10%) at Amazon

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 12GB OC Graphics Card

Box.co.uk

What's the deal: Box has reduced the cost of this MS1 graphics card from £369 to £269, saving you £100.

Why we chose it: Like the card above, this is an advanced GeForce model, only with 12GB instead of 8. With it, you can enjoy reliable and optimised gaming.

Buy MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 12GB OC Graphics Card for £369.97 £269.90 (save £100.07 or 27%) at Box.co.uk

Do I need a graphics card?

Whether or not you need a graphics card entirely depends on what you do with your computer. If you use your laptop or PC just for surfing the internet, answering emails or using standard Microsoft software, then no, you shouldn't need one.

A graphics card tends to be needed if you're using demanding software or performing GPU-enhanced tasks like video editing, graphic design, and AI projects. Graphics cards are also commonly used by gamers as they're responsible for rendering better images and speeding up the image processing time on your computer.

Advertisement

For more savings, take a look at the best Disney Plus Black Friday deals and best AirPod Black Friday deals. Plus, check out Black Friday vs Cyber Monday.