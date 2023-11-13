It’s been an exciting year for Apple enthusiasts, with the Apple event in October seeing the announcement of not only the iPhone 15, but also the brand new Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra Series 2. Plus, the tech giant announced the other week that the brand-new M3 chip has been installed in the MacBook Pro and iMac.

Whether you want to get your hands on the latest Apple Watch model or you’re a savvy shopper looking to snap up a cheap deal, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far. Happy shopping!

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals to shop in UK sales today

Get up to four months free Apple Fitness+

What's the deal: This deal from O2 is a double one: you can get up to four months free Apple Fitness+, Apple's custom workout plan app, and you can purchase the Apple Watch Series 9 for just £10.80 for the first free months.

Why we chose it: We selected this plan on the Apple Watch Series 9 for it's £0 upfront cost, and the £10.80 per month for three months cost, which will update to £17.80 in the fourth month.

The Technology team are also big fans of the newest smartwatch in the Apple series: the Apple Watch Series 9 comes with exciting features such as the double tap feature which allows users to answer phones, snooze alarms, stop timers and more, simply by tapping your thumb and index finger together. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also Apple's first carbon neutral product.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 9 for £17.80 £10.80 per month at O2

Save £20 on the Apple Watch Series 9

What's the deal: This Black Friday, you can save £20 (or 3 per cent) on the new Apple Watch Series 9 at Very.

Why we chose it: As well as the exciting feature we've mentioned above, the Apple Watch Series 9 also comes with an 18-hour battery life, access to health data via Siri as well as faster on-device Siri, precision finding for iPhone, increased brightness of up to 2,000 nits, and up to 25 per cent more accurate dictation than the Apple Watch Series 8. Plus, it's powered by the new S9 SiP: Apple's most powerful watch chip yet.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 9 for £799 £779 (save £20 or 3%) at Very

£40 off the Apple Watch SE (2022)

What's the deal: In this deal at John Lewis, you can purchase the Apple Watch SE for £309 instead of £349 and claim three months of Apple Fitness+, too.

Why we chose it: During Black Friday, it's important to shop at reputable retailers, which is why we've included this deal from John Lewis: one of the UK's most trusted stores. At John Lewis, you can protect your device against accidental damage for two years, and claim free standard delivery.

Buy the Apple Watch SE (2022) for £349 £309 at John Lewis

Free next day delivery on selected Apple smartwatches at Currys

What's the deal: With Christmas fast approaching, a lot of people use the Black Friday sales to shop for Christmas presents for their loved ones. This offer at Currys gets you free next day delivery off selected Apple smartwatches, so you can be sure that your smartwatch will arrive in time for the holidays.

Why we chose it: When purchasing a piece of tech, the hefty delivery fee can sometimes determine whether you splash the cash, and this offer at Currys removes the additional cost.

Plus, some of our favourite smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch SE which is featured in our guide to the best budget smartwatches, are included in this offer.

Shop Apple smartwatches at Currys

Save £200 on the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3

What's the deal: For a limited time only at Wowcher, you can save up to £200 (or 67 per cent) off the Apple Watch Series 3, taking the smartwatches from £299 to just £99. In this deal, you can choose between 38mm or 42mm sizing, and Silver, Gold or Space Grey colourways.

Why we chose it: We're big fans of refurbished tech at RadioTimes.com, not only is buying refurbished an affordable option to purchasing brand-new devices, but it's good for the environment, too. With tech giants releasing new products often, there's been a significant increase in technological consumption, and that consumption only worsens our carbon footprint and the impact on the environment.

Buying pre-loved devices helps combat this. At Wowcher, you don't have to worry about the condition of your chosen device either as its rigorously checked for performance, and any blemishes or scratches.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 3 for £299 £99 (save £200 or 67%) at Wowcher

For more great Apple deals, take a look at our Apple Music offers guide which we update each month.

Plus, if you're planning on making the switch to Apple Music, read our Apple Music vs Spotify and Apple Music vs Amazon Music guides.