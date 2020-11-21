Where to buy PS5: LIVE stock updates after Sony statement plus availability at AO, Amazon, Walmart

The PlayStation 5 is officially here – well, depending on whether you’re able to buy one or not yet.

There are two consoles, the main PlayStation 5 (£449.99) and a PS5 Digital Edition (£349.99). The standard has a physical disc slot whereas the digital edition doesn’t if you’re wondering what the difference is.

Sadly, it didn’t matter which console you wanted come launch day, fans faced immediate stock problems, with limited availability at almost all retailers. Many were unlucky and found themselves unable to get hold of a console even on launch day, meaning most are waiting for more PS5 stock to become available in the UK.

Luckily, retailers were restocking throughout launch day, with the standard PS5 consoles on sale, the digital PS5 less so.

Sony currently has no stock available for either console. Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan has said: “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold.”

It’s unclear now exactly how much stock will become available over the coming days, and, even then, when it will arrive. Some retailers have teased customers saying new PlayStation stock is on its way, but there’s only rough timeframes for this.

Our top tip is to look abroad. Amazon Germany had stock yesterday and rumour has it Walmart will have stock on Black Friday (27th November) as has GameStop, which is great news as the console isn’t geo-locked, meaning you can still play UK games.

While there isn’t much information to go on, we’re checking retailers regularly and will update you with any new restock times – just scroll down to our PS5 deals section for all the must-have links.

We’ve rounded up the best PS5 stock links below to give you a chance to buy one if you haven’t already – as well as accessories and PS5 games.

Best PS5 deals

Remember there are two consoles, the standard edition and the digital; the PS5 Digital Edition doesn’t have a disc drive to play physical copies of the games.

We can’t guarantee you’ll get a console, or it will be delivered in time for Christmas, but check the links below for the latest stock.

Buy PS5 UK

Buy PS5 USA

Walmart announced we may see the PS5 as part of some Black Friday news. Remember PS5 isn’t geo-locked so you can buy from any of the retailers below and still play your UK games. We’ll keep track and update you with the latest deals, but we expect they’ll be snapped up extremely quickly.

GameStop – restock Black Friday.

– restock Black Friday. Best Buy – out of stock.

out of stock. Walmart – Black Friday deals delayed until 25th due to high demand.

– Black Friday deals delayed until 25th due to high demand. Sam’s Club – out of stock.

– out of stock. B&H – sold out, but accessories available.

– sold out, but accessories available. Amazon USA – out of stock, but “more coming”

When will the PS5 be back in stock in the UK?

A few retailers have been very clear about their stock issues. The latest, AO.com, has put a message up on its website letting customers know it’s run out of stock again. At least they’re being upfront!

The message says: “We’re really sorry but unfortunately we don’t have any PlayStation 5 consoles available for order at the moment and we won’t be receiving any stock in the near future.”

Currys also has been on something of a rollercoaster. Originally Currys had got customers hopes up saying it was due to get stock on release day. Confusion followed, as Currys postponed then cancelled the launch.

Some customers also claimed they had managed to order the PS5 but then had the order cancelled. Currys then tweeted confirming no stock was available. Since then, Currys has said it is “working super hard to get more stock”.

????PS5 Update???? There will be no PS5s available to buy today. We know that this is disappointing news, and we are working super hard to get more stock. Please check our social channels for further updates on availability ???? — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) November 19, 2020

GAME similarly said it would have stock on release date morning, but has been put “on hold”.

Very, Argos, Tesco and John Lewis all had issues with their websites on PS5 release day, but came back online and went promptly out of stock. EE and BT similarly confirmed in the morning customers could buy stock from them too, but… you guessed it, it sold out fast.

Amazon is offering a little bit more hope for UK restock as it has told customers who complain through its web support to refresh the page regularly, but, manage your expectations – there was no indication of when stock would return.

As things stand, it looks like there is the possibility of PS5 stock returning, but unpredictably and without any notice.

At least Sony can take solace in the fact Xbox Series X, which was released 10th November, is also having stock issues. Microsoft has said due to demand new Xbox Series X and S consoles may only next be available to buy in April 2021. The issue seems to be more about demand than supply. Basically we’re all stuck indoors and want to keep ourselves entertained. Safe to assume Sony is suffering from the same problem, even if they haven’t come out and said it as clearly as Microsoft. One thing you can cling to is Sony did say early on, back in the mess of pre-ordering, that “more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.” Here’s hoping.

Where can you buy a PS5 in the UK?

We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. Most retailers say they are “working tirelessly to get more stock”. We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the below to see if stock has come back in:

Amazon

Currys PC World

Very

Smyths Toys

John Lewis

Laptops Direct

PS5 Accessories

As well as the PS5, console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote. You could go all out when it comes to PS5 accessories and games, but don’t forget a lot of PS4 games are still work – Sony confirmed the PS5 backwards compatibility.

Sony

DualSense Controller

DualSense Charging Station

Very – £24.99

Smyths Toys – £24.99 out of stock

GameWare PS5 dual charger

PS5 Fast Charge Twin Charging Dock

HD Camera

PS5 Media Remote

Pulse 3D Headset

GAME – not available

Very – £89.99

Smyths Toys – £89.99

Hughes – £89.99 (out of stock)

How to get a PS5: top tips

1. Bookmark our page and check back for stock – we keep this page updated and have the main retailers that have confirmed restock times.

2. Make sure you are checking just before any restock time – we’ll list confirmed times when we get them, just click through and get ready as when that stock appears it’ll be gone as fast as you can say ‘I want a PS5’.

3. Have your payment details ready and the money in your account – in the first pre-order round some people reported struggles to have their console confirmed, or message cropping up that it was checking payment. This seemed to ease on release day, but still make sure you remove all barriers by having the money in the account you’re using and the details ready to hand.

4. Move fast – there’s no pondering. If you know you want the PS5, decide which version, then get checking those links! As fast as stock appears it disappears.

5. Don’t worry – if you don’t get a console straight away keep checking back. Yes, it’s hard to get one right now, but there’s always the next restock!

Will I be able to pick up my PS5 in lockdown?

As England is in second national lockdown there was a bit of confusion and concern around those who had pre-ordered their next-gen consoles. The lockdown is, currently, due to last until 2nd December – long after the release of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Whilst online orders should hopefully have now been delivered without issue, many were left wondering what this meant for those of us that have one ordered from a store that was shut due to being non-essential?

Well, there is a glimmer of hope and it can be found in the term ‘click and collect’. Whilst stores like GAME and Smyths will not be able to physically open, click and collect is allowed and these shops, and others in the same boat, have confirmed they have plans in place to ensure you can collect your console – often in timed slots.

Keep this page bookmarked and we will update you on the latest with the lockdown situation as soon as we hear more- which should be any day now with the release dates right around the corner.

Can I buy PS5 in store?

Sony had said that any additional stock that will be available will not be available in stores due to England’s lockdown. It is a choice that does make sense as they do not want people gathering in large crowds at shops, that may not even be open, to try and buy one. Most people tried to grab a PS5 pre-order so they could get their console on release date, whether that was delivered of Click and Collect.

To quote PlayStation themselves: “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

PS5 restock issues

PS5 pre-orders didn’t quite go to plan and, while launch day saw more PS5 come into stock, it wasn’t without its drama.

The journey hasn’t been easy for many trying to get a PS5 and you know that a pre-order release has not gone to plan when the company behind it come out and admit it. The official PlayStation Twitter account recently said “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that.”

We admire their honesty!

When it came to pre-orders GAME, Smyths, Very, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight on the first pre-order date, but it was quickly snapped up. Argos and John Lewis went live next – and sold out within minutes too.

While the consoles sold out before many of us even knew they were listed, we had been told that more were on the way. Retailers got more stock for the release date on 19th November – but it was all, well, a bit of a mess with cancellations, queues systems and websites going down. The extra stock that did appear on launch day flew off the virtual shelves and sold out within minutes. For now, it looks like stock is being held back until next week.

PlayStation 4 deals

Maybe you are yet to join the PlayStation world and are considering investing in an earlier console rather than the brand spanking (and more expensive) new one. If so, here are some deals and bundles ahead of Black Friday for the PlayStation 4 and Pro that you may be interested in.

For more help, check out our comparison on the PS5 vs PS4 and for more offers, check out the best PS4 Black Friday deals.