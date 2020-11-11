How to make sure your Xbox Series X does not overheat

The Xbox Series X is finally here, with the PS5 incoming, and many have been questioning the heat that kicks out of the top of it, wondering if that will lead to similar issues that previous generations of the console have had… who can forget the red ring of death?

Advertisement

Well, the good news is that the console produces the amount of heat that it is supposed to and while yes, it is warm, it is not as hot as many have said and you can comfortably rest your hand over it. I have done so many times when I’ve come in from outside and need to warm them up, so it has its perks.

There has been a lot of chatter about the heat, with people even discovering that a ping pong ball will rise if placed on top of the fan and yes, we have ordered ping pong balls now just for that reason. But again, this is normal. However, there are some things you need to know to make sure that you do not end up with an overheating problem of your own making.

If you are still looking to buy one, we are keeping track of Xbox Series X stock and pre-orders and PS5 pre-orders and stock.

How to stop the Xbox Series X overheating

There are a few things you can do to make sure your costly new console stays safe.

Make sure the Xbox Series X has room

This is key and by far the most important thing to consider. The fan takes up a lot of space and the entire top of the console (if placed vertically) needs to be kept free from anything touching it so it can kick out that heat and stay working.

If you have anything covering it, it will not take long for you to start running into trouble, so keep it on a shelf all to itself where possible and if there are things next to it, make sure that they can’t slip onto the fan.

Keep your Xbox Series X clean

Now and then, it is worth going over the fan with a duster of some kind so you can be sure that nothing is filling up inside and clogging it up. You will not need to do this too often, although there is no harm in doing it regularly, now and then, at least, we highly advise giving that a go.

Keep the Xbox Series X vertical

You can put your Xbox either upright or on its side, but looking at the design it is clear that Microsoft want this to be vertical as it does look a little odd laid down. Now to be clear, you can definitely lay it down if you want to, but the fan will work better when placed vertically so if, like me, you have to go for horizontal because of your storage space, make sure you clean it out with a duster of some kind more frequently just to be on the safe side.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.