What is Amazon Assistant? The price comparison software explained

Far more than just an online retailer, Amazon now provides all sorts of services – including many now on offer, including Prime Video Channels, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Kids+.

However, one particular service seems to have gone under the radar despite being free and designed to save you money – Amazon Assistant.

With the price comparison software now offering £5 off your next shop once installed as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, now is the perfect time for a little explainer on how the online assistant can ease your online shopping.

The £5 saving works on Prime Day too – perfect for those Fire Tablet deals and Kindle deals. Remember only Prime members can access Prime Day offers – you can sign up to Amazon Prime now and get a 30-day free trial.

How does Amazon Assistant work?

Amazon Assistant (previously known as the 1Button App) is essentially a price comparison software – once installed on your browser or other application, the Assistant will compare products and prices for you while you shop online. For example, deals will be highlighted with a low price badge thanks to the 30 day Price Tracker, and the Home feature will provide you with personalised product recommendations based on your previous viewing.

It doesn’t end there, however – just in time for Christmas you can build a universal wish list using most shopping websites, and instantly see Amazon ratings, reviews, and prices for products across the web. You can also get automatic order updates while you’re browsing, and receive a new list of deals everyday.

Amazon Assistant is available as a variety of platforms, such as a browser extension or a plug-in for toolbars, browsers and other third-party software.

How much does Amazon Assistant cost?

Absolutely nothing at all. You will even get £5 credit if you install it by Prime Day.

How do I install Amazon Assistant?

It’s surprisingly easy – go to the Amazon Assistant webpage and click install now, then follow the on-screen instructions.

However, you can only claim the £5 credit if you are a Prime member who has never used Amazon Assistant before. You can sign up for Prime with a free 30-day free trial.

Once installed, open Amazon Assistant and find and click on the credit offer in order to activate the deal – £5 will then be deducted from your next Amazon order over £25. You must install Amazon Assistant by 12th October 2020 to qualify for this offer, and the promotional credit will be valid until 26th October 2020.

You must be using a compatible browser for this promotion – either Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, or Opera.

