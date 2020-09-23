Where to pre-order PlayStation 5 – who has stock and best deals (updated)

We finally know all there is to know about the PlayStation 5 after what feels like an eternity of waiting. While we have known about the specs of the machine and how it looks for some time now, the price and the release date have remained a mystery.

While the Xbox Series X price was revealed recently, Sony fans were left waiting- until tonight that is. Now have all the details, PS5 games, confirmed price and specs, and the biggest question is- how do we get our hands on one?

Well, with difficulty. GAME, Smyths, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight but it was quickly snapped up. Argos went live this morning, but also appears to have sold out. John Lewis went live this morning – and sold out within minutes too.

It appears some of the retailers do come back live with a bit of stock so click on the links below. Looks like box.co.uk may have stock next.

There are two consoles available the PlayStation 5 (£449.99) and a digital PS5 edition (£349.99).

Here is all you need to know about how to pre-order the PS5.

When can I pre-order the PlayStation 5?

Pre-orders have gone live today (17th September), but there seems to be a few issues with websites showing a PS5 page to buy but no product as it was snapped up so quickly.

Largely, pre-orders are only available for the standard PS5 and not the cheaper digital edition.

When will the PS5 be back in stock in the UK?

You know that a pre-order release has not gone to plan when the company behind it come out and admit it. The official PlayStation Twitter account recently said “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that.”

We admire their honesty! The good news is that they have promised more pre-orders will be going live soon and while we do not know an exact date, or what retailers this applies to, it is a promising sign that all hope is not lost.

In their own words: “Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.” So if you do miss the next wave, you still will have a shot at getting hold of one for Christmas.

Where can I pre-order the PlayStation 5?

We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the above to see if stock has come back in!

PS5 pre-order UK

Amazon

Currys PC World

Very

GAME

Smyths Toys

Argos

PS5 console

John Lewis

PS5 console – £449.99

PS5 pre-order USA

PS5 Accessories

As well as the PS5 console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote.

DualSense Controller

GAME – £59.99

Very – £59.99

Smyths Toys – £49.99

DualSense Charging Station

Very – £24.99

Smyths Toys – £24.99 out of stock

HD Camera

GAME

Very– £49.99

Smyths Toys – £49.99

PS5 Media Remote

GAME £24.99

Very £24.99

Smyths Toys – £24.99

Pulse 3D Headset

GAME – not available

Very – £89.99

Smyths Toys – £89.99

PlayStation 4 deals

Maybe you are yet to join the PlayStation world and are considering investing an older console rather than the brand spanking new one. If so, here are some deals for the PlayStation 4 that you may be interested in.

PS4 500GB console £249.99 at Argos

PS4 500GB with Death Stranding and Marvel’s Spider-Man £279.99 at Very

Glacier White PS4 Pro 1tb with Destiny 2 and expansion pass bundle £334.99 at Game

PS4 500GB with 3 PS Hits Game Bundle £254.99 at Amazon

For more help, check out our comparison on the PS5 vs PS4.