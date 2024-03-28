Managing My RadioTimes Account

Update your details via the ‘My Account’ area of the app. Login using your email address and password to then manage your personal details, password and newsletter preferences.

I’ve forgotten my sign-in details, can I reset them?

Forgotten your password? Click on the ‘Forgot your password?’ link on the sign-in form. You will then receive an email with instructions to reset your password. If you’re still experiencing difficulty logging in after doing this, get in touch at Radiotimesapps@radiotimes.com

How do I change My RadioTimes Account password?

Sign in and select ‘Your Profile’ at the top of the page. Then click ‘Settings’ and ‘Change password’.

How will you use my data and my personal details?

We'll keep your data safe and only use it for the ways you've permitted. Find out how and why by reading our privacy policy.