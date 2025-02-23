As ever, receiving a golden buzzer sees contestants sail straight through to the semi-final – but who was awarded that chance last night?

Read on to learn more about this year's golden buzzer acts.

Who are the Britain's Got Talent 2025 golden buzzer acts?

So far, we've seen golden buzzers utilised for these two acts in Britain's Got Talent 2025:

Will Burns

Vinnie McKee

You can read all about them below!

Will Burns

Will Burns. Thames

Will Burns earned one of the first golden buzzers of the series, after impressing the judges and audience alike with his Gogglebox and Big Brother impressions.

The 24-year-old left the judges in stitches with his impressions of iconic narrations including BGT's voiceover Peter Dickson, Gogglebox's Craig Cash and even David Attenborough!

It was Ant & Dec who opted for the golden buzzer, with Will lost for words as the judges gave their feedback, all impressed.

Speaking of receiving the golden buzzer, Will said: "I can't believe that's just happened. That should not have happened!"

Vinnie McKee

Vinnie McKee. Thames

Bingo caller Vinnie McKee surprised everyone with his emotional rendition of The Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), and was given the golden buzzer by none other than Simon Cowell!

The judge told Vinnie he was "actually quite speechless" of Vinnie's performance before eventually hitting the golden buzzer.

As he walked off stage in tears, Vinnie said: "What the hell? I don't even know what to say."

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.