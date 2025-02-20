Of course, Alan Ritchson reprises his leading role as Jack Reacher alongside Maria Sten, who returns as Master Sergeant Frances Neagley.

According to the official synopsis, "In the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out.

"There he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

Working undercover, Reacher is set to face a whole new world of criminality, and is also set to meet a new adversary in the form of Paulie (Olivier 'The Dutch Giant' Richters).

Speaking to TVLine about their upcoming fight scenes this season, Ritchson shared: "Well, I know what they felt like, and I’m happy to never repeat them. It was brutal."

But when do new episodes of Reacher land? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for season 3.

When are new episodes of Reacher season 3 on Prime Video?

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Reacher season 3 premiered on Prime Video on Thursday 20th February 2025, with its first three episodes landing at once.

Subsequent episodes will now be released on the streamer each week, meaning that we can expect new instalments of the series every Thursday at 8am here in the UK.

How many episodes of Reacher season 3 are there?

Like season 2, Reacher season 3 consists of eight episodes.

Reacher season 3 release schedule

The release schedule and episode titles for Reacher season 3 are as follows.

Episode 1 - Persuader - Thursday 20th February 2025

Episode 2 - Truckin - Thursday 20th February 2025

Episode 3 - Number 2 with a Bullet - Thursday 20th February 2025

Episode 4 - Dominique - Thursday 27th February 2025

Episode 5 - Smackdown - Thursday 6th March 2025

Episode 6 - Smoke on the Water - Thursday 13th March 2025

Episode 7 - LA Story - Thursday 20th March 2025

Episode 8 - Unfinished Business - Thursday 27th March 2025

Reacher season 3 trailer

You can find the trailer for Reacher season 3 below.

Reacher season 3 is streaming on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

