Love Is Blind season 8 cast: Meet the Minneapolis pod squad
The new singles are here!
The pods are back open for business as Love Is Blind returns for an eighth season on Netflix!
This year, 32 singles will be entering the ultimate romantic experiment as they attempt to find the person of their dreams, all without ever having seen them, before walking down the aisle to potentially get married.
As ever, the pod squad will embark on challenges of pre-married life, from meeting each other's families, living together and adapting to their lives outside of pod walls – but will each couple make the distance?
As the season kick starts, read on to learn more about the cast of Love Is Blind season 8.
Love Is Blind season 8 cast
- Amanda
- Ashley
- Brittany
- Casandra
- Kylie
- Lauren
- Madison
- Meg
- Molly
- Monica
- Sara
- Taylor
- Tiera
- Vanessa
- Virginia
- Yemi
- Adam
- Alex
- Andrew
- Ben
- Benji
- Brad
- Brian
- Daniel
- David
- Devin
- Hugo
- Joey
- Mason
- Mo
- Scott
- Tom
Amanda
Age: 43
Job: District retail manager
Amanda has left the world of dating apps behind her and hopes one of the many men in the pods will be able to rise to her standards.
Entering at 43, Amanda is the oldest woman in the pods and wants a man who is as emotionally mature as her.
"Somebody who can't communicate is definitely an ick for me," she told Netflix.
Ashley
Age: 28
Job: Client success manager
In the past, Ashley has been told she is "a bit too much" and so her new beau needs to love her zest for life.
"I am not willing to sacrifice my excitability," she told Netflix, adding: "I really just want a partner that can embrace that fully."
Brittany
Age: 35
Job: Partnership executive
Brittany wants to find a guy in the pods who is just as curious and loves sports like her. Over her career, Brittany has worked with the NBA, NFL and MLB as well as having played and coached Division I college basketball.
She told Netflix: "I'm looking for a very confident man. I want them to kind of have their own little thing and be able to teach me some things."
Casandra
Age: 30
Job: Hairstylist
Casandra is looking forward to getting vulnerable in the pods with a future partner, but time with her friends comes first, something her partner will have to get comfortable with.
Kylie
Age: 28
Job: Medical student
Kylie is in the pods ready to find a husband, but won't be giving up her faith when it happens.
"I'm a very religious person, so I'm looking for somebody who [also] has those traditions and is willing to share them with me and raise a family," she said.
Lauren
Age: 31
Job: Educational sales
Coming from a big family, Lauren has always been keen to start her own, but her past relationships have never made it past the six month mark.
"I ask a lot of questions and really like to get to know people," Lauren said. "I just like to know what's going on and how people are feeling, which can be a little too much sometimes."
Madison
Age: 28
Job: Artist
Madison never settles for less than she deserves, especially when it comes to those with "long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don't like spicy foods".
Meg
Age: 31
Job: Oncology nurse
In her career, dating can be impossible for Meg, but after two years of being single, Meg is making finding love a priority.
Molly
Age: 30
Job: Executive assistant
Having already bought a home of her own, Molly is keen to share her Christmas traditions with her future husband.
Monica
Age: 28
Job: Digital marketing
Monica wants her partner to "feel like another family member" and hopes she can find someone in the pods who can accept her tendency to talk to herself.
Sara
Age: 29
Job: Oncology nurse
After being single for a year, Sara is looking for a goal-oriented partner who looks on the sunnier side of life.
In her spare time, Sara enjoys playing Call of Duty, so her future husband better brush up on his skills!
Taylor
Age: 32
Job: Colonoscopy nurse
Taylor wants to find a "genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous and funny" man in the pods, noting that if they can make her laugh "the rest is history".
Tiera
Age: 34
Job: Marketing strategist
Tiera recently ditched the dating apps in the hopes of meeting her future husband in the flesh, but she is now headed into the pods as she steps outside of her comfort zone.
"My faith is very important to me," Tiera said. "It's not something I can sacrifice for love."
Vanessa
Age: 31
Job: Media planner
Heading into the pods, Vanessa wants to find a partner who can embrace her passions – from dancing and horseback riding to camping and spontaneous road trips.
Virginia
Age: 34
Job: Healthcare recruiter
Virginia is looking for a patient and faith-driven partner who "wants to go the long haul" with her.
Yemi
Age: 30
Job: Product sales manager
Yemi is hoping for an "ambitious guy who allows [her] to feel comfortable and helps [her] grow" in the pods.
Adam
Age: 33
Job: Fashion director/Co-owner
Globe-trotter Adam has lost hoping swiping on dating apps and while his friends were busy settling down, Adam was growing his clothing business.
Alex
Age: 29
Job: Commercial real estate broker
For Alex, his ideal partner won't mind a lot of noise as he has plenty of instruments and has also been known to snore.
Andrew
Age: 27
Job: Realtor
Andrew is ready to jump off the deep end in the pods and is looking for someone to go on that same journey with him.
Ben
Age: 28
Job: Developer
Ben is looking for a partner for life and if she has a competitive streak, then it may just go the distance.
Benji
Age: 26
Job: Entrepreneur/realtor
Benji is the youngest single entering the pods this season, but he is ready to commit and settle down with that special someone.
Brad
Age: 35
Job: Dentist
Brad is looking for a best friend who is easy to talk to and nice to him.
"There have been some mean [women] over the years and I'd like to try to avoid that," he told Netflix.
Brian
Age: 30
Job: Wine bar owner
Brian is seeking a partner who he can share of a bottle of his vintage collection of wine with and help him nail down a better work-life balance.
Daniel
Age: 30
Job: Sales account executive
Having been inspired by his parents' marriage, Daniel wants to build a family with a woman who appreciates his sensitive side.
David
Age: 33
Job: Medical device sales
David is approaching dating in a new way in the pods and is eager to prioritise shared interests and values over physical appearance.
Devin
Age: 29
Job: Youth director/coach
Devin hopes the Love Is Blind experiment will allow him to meet a woman who will support him from the sidelines during big games and even in the kitchen.
Hugo
Age: 30
Job: Marketing
Describing his Minneapolis dating experience as "repetitive and mundane", Hugo wants to find a down-to-earth woman who shares his spontaneous spirit.
Joey
Age: 35
Job: Physician associate
Joey went to 11 weddings last year and by taking part in the Love Is Blind experiment, hopes it'll finally be his chance to say "I do".
Mason
Age: 33
Job: Cinematographer
Mason is looking for someone that shares his same passion and drive and if she's a skater girl, that's a bonus.
Mo
Age: 35
Job: Property manager
Mo has been single for a year and a half and is headed into the pods to find his forever person.
Scott
Age: 34
Job: Project manager
Scott is leaving people's opinions behind him and is ready to make a connection based on his own instincts in the pods.
Tom
Age: 38
Job: Management consultant
Tom is excited about the pods, although is slightly nervous about how quickly a relationship could develop during the experiment.
