As ever, the pod squad will embark on challenges of pre-married life, from meeting each other's families, living together and adapting to their lives outside of pod walls – but will each couple make the distance?

As the season kick starts, read on to learn more about the cast of Love Is Blind season 8.

Love Is Blind season 8 cast

Amanda

Ashley

Brittany

Casandra

Kylie

Lauren

Madison

Meg

Molly

Monica

Sara

Taylor

Tiera

Vanessa

Virginia

Yemi

Adam

Alex

Andrew

Ben

Benji

Brad

Brian

Daniel

David

Devin

Hugo

Joey

Mason

Mo

Scott

Tom

Amanda

Amanda. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 43

Job: District retail manager

Amanda has left the world of dating apps behind her and hopes one of the many men in the pods will be able to rise to her standards.

Entering at 43, Amanda is the oldest woman in the pods and wants a man who is as emotionally mature as her.

"Somebody who can't communicate is definitely an ick for me," she told Netflix.

Ashley

Ashley. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Client success manager

In the past, Ashley has been told she is "a bit too much" and so her new beau needs to love her zest for life.

"I am not willing to sacrifice my excitability," she told Netflix, adding: "I really just want a partner that can embrace that fully."

Brittany

Brittany. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Partnership executive

Brittany wants to find a guy in the pods who is just as curious and loves sports like her. Over her career, Brittany has worked with the NBA, NFL and MLB as well as having played and coached Division I college basketball.

She told Netflix: "I'm looking for a very confident man. I want them to kind of have their own little thing and be able to teach me some things."

Casandra

Casandra. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Hairstylist

Casandra is looking forward to getting vulnerable in the pods with a future partner, but time with her friends comes first, something her partner will have to get comfortable with.

Kylie

Kylie. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Medical student

Kylie is in the pods ready to find a husband, but won't be giving up her faith when it happens.

"I'm a very religious person, so I'm looking for somebody who [also] has those traditions and is willing to share them with me and raise a family," she said.

Lauren

Lauren. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Educational sales

Coming from a big family, Lauren has always been keen to start her own, but her past relationships have never made it past the six month mark.

"I ask a lot of questions and really like to get to know people," Lauren said. "I just like to know what's going on and how people are feeling, which can be a little too much sometimes."

Madison

Madison. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Artist

Madison never settles for less than she deserves, especially when it comes to those with "long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don't like spicy foods".

Meg

Meg. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Oncology nurse

In her career, dating can be impossible for Meg, but after two years of being single, Meg is making finding love a priority.

Molly

Molly. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Executive assistant

Having already bought a home of her own, Molly is keen to share her Christmas traditions with her future husband.

Monica

Monica. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Digital marketing

Monica wants her partner to "feel like another family member" and hopes she can find someone in the pods who can accept her tendency to talk to herself.

Sara

Sara. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Oncology nurse

After being single for a year, Sara is looking for a goal-oriented partner who looks on the sunnier side of life.

In her spare time, Sara enjoys playing Call of Duty, so her future husband better brush up on his skills!

Taylor

Taylor. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Colonoscopy nurse

Taylor wants to find a "genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous and funny" man in the pods, noting that if they can make her laugh "the rest is history".

Tiera

Tiera. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Marketing strategist

Tiera recently ditched the dating apps in the hopes of meeting her future husband in the flesh, but she is now headed into the pods as she steps outside of her comfort zone.

"My faith is very important to me," Tiera said. "It's not something I can sacrifice for love."

Vanessa

Vanessa. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Media planner

Heading into the pods, Vanessa wants to find a partner who can embrace her passions – from dancing and horseback riding to camping and spontaneous road trips.

Virginia

Virginia. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Healthcare recruiter

Virginia is looking for a patient and faith-driven partner who "wants to go the long haul" with her.

Yemi

Yemi. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Product sales manager

Yemi is hoping for an "ambitious guy who allows [her] to feel comfortable and helps [her] grow" in the pods.

Adam

Adam. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Fashion director/Co-owner

Globe-trotter Adam has lost hoping swiping on dating apps and while his friends were busy settling down, Adam was growing his clothing business.

Alex

Alex. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Commercial real estate broker

For Alex, his ideal partner won't mind a lot of noise as he has plenty of instruments and has also been known to snore.

Andrew

Andrew. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Realtor

Andrew is ready to jump off the deep end in the pods and is looking for someone to go on that same journey with him.

Ben

Ben. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Developer

Ben is looking for a partner for life and if she has a competitive streak, then it may just go the distance.

Benji

Benji. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 26

Job: Entrepreneur/realtor

Benji is the youngest single entering the pods this season, but he is ready to commit and settle down with that special someone.

Brad

Brad. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Dentist

Brad is looking for a best friend who is easy to talk to and nice to him.

"There have been some mean [women] over the years and I'd like to try to avoid that," he told Netflix.

Brian

Brian. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Wine bar owner

Brian is seeking a partner who he can share of a bottle of his vintage collection of wine with and help him nail down a better work-life balance.

Daniel

Daniel. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Sales account executive

Having been inspired by his parents' marriage, Daniel wants to build a family with a woman who appreciates his sensitive side.

David

David. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Medical device sales

David is approaching dating in a new way in the pods and is eager to prioritise shared interests and values over physical appearance.

Devin

Devin. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Youth director/coach

Devin hopes the Love Is Blind experiment will allow him to meet a woman who will support him from the sidelines during big games and even in the kitchen.

Hugo

Hugo. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Marketing

Describing his Minneapolis dating experience as "repetitive and mundane", Hugo wants to find a down-to-earth woman who shares his spontaneous spirit.

Joey

Joey. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Physician associate

Joey went to 11 weddings last year and by taking part in the Love Is Blind experiment, hopes it'll finally be his chance to say "I do".

Mason

Mason. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Cinematographer

Mason is looking for someone that shares his same passion and drive and if she's a skater girl, that's a bonus.

Mo

Mo. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Property manager

Mo has been single for a year and a half and is headed into the pods to find his forever person.

Scott

Scott. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Project manager

Scott is leaving people's opinions behind him and is ready to make a connection based on his own instincts in the pods.

Tom

Tom. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 38

Job: Management consultant

Tom is excited about the pods, although is slightly nervous about how quickly a relationship could develop during the experiment.

