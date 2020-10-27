When is She-Hulk released on Disney+? What’s it about?

The next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just around the corner and it includes some major new superheroes that fans have been waiting a long time to see on-screen.

One such character is Jennifer Walters, better known by her superhero persona She-Hulk, a lawyer who gains gamma-fuelled super powers after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin: Bruce Banner.

The upcoming Disney Plus series made headlines in October when it was widely reported that Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany would be taking the title role.

The news was covered by numerous reputable outlets and even garnered a response from The Incredible Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, yet Maslany has recently refuted claims that she has bagged the part.

She told The Sudbury Star: “That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.”

But while the star of She-Hulk is yet to be confirmed, we do know that the show’s head writer will be Jessica Gao, best known for penning fan favourite Rick and Morty episode Pickle Rick which earned her an Emmy.

Meanwhile, Kat Coiro will direct several episodes and serve as an executive producer, coming from a background in comedy work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family and Netflix’s Dead to Me.

You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the shows look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about She-Hulk.

When is She-Hulk going to be released on Disney+?

The series is expected to premiere at some point in 2022, although no official release date has yet been confirmed.

Who is She-Hulk?

She-Hulk made her first appearance in November 1979’s Savage She-Hulk #1, which reveals her dramatic origin story. Jennifer Walters is a skilled lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner (aka The Incredible Hulk), who is gunned down by a crime boss with a vendetta against her.

With her life on the line, Banner performs an emergency blood transfusion which sees him pass some of his gamma radiation onto her, transforming her into She-Hulk. A recent casting call has hinted that this comic-accurate origin story will indeed make it into the show.

Walters doesn’t suffer from the same anger issues as her cousin which has allowed her to keep her day job even when in Hulk form, recently establishing her very own legal practice in the Marvel comic books.

Who is going to play She-Hulk in the Disney+ series?

There have been no confirmed casting announcements for the series just yet, but it’s quite likely that Marvel will decide on a lead actress very soon.

Tatiana Maslany is seemingly the frontrunner right now, with several major news outlets claiming she has bagged the coveted role, although she has since denied these reports.

Previously, GLOW‘s Alison Brie had been rumoured for the role, while fellow popular fan choice Stephanie Beatriz revealed she would be unavailable due to scheduling conflicts with Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

While we don’t know who’s starring in She-Hulk, we have heard some news about behind-the-camera talent. Jessica Gao will serve as the lead writer of the series, fresh off her Emmy win for penning Rick and Morty’s famous Pickle Rick episode.

Will She-Hulk crossover with the MCU movies?

Marvel are taking a different approach with their Disney+ shows than they did with the likes of Agents of SHIELD and Netflix’s The Defenders. While their previous TV offerings were technically set in the MCU, their links with the movies were tenuous at best.

However, the Disney+ shows announced so far, which include Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, will all tie in directly with the events unfolding in the MCU movies.

In fact, in an interview with Bloomberg, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said: “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, you’ll probably need a Disney Plus subscription.”

A casting call did indeed name She-Hulk as a future Avenger – suggesting that the crime-fighting lawyer could be the first TV character to crossover into a future Avengers movie.

