The Mandalorian season 2’s Disney+ release date confirmed

The second season of Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian will begin streaming in October.

Set in the Star Wars universe, the show follows a bounty hunter who takes a mysterious alien child into his position, who the internet has affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda.

After an intense first season, fans are keen to know what the next chapter has in store for the unlikely duo, and they’ll get to find out when the second season begins on Friday 30th October.

We already have some tantalising details on what season two of The Mandalorian has in store, including the return of two major characters in the Star Wars mythos.

Temuera Morrison is said to be bringing Boba Fett back in his first live-action appearance since 2002’s Attack of the Clones, while Rosario Dawson has been cast as fan favourite Clone Wars character Ashoka Tano.

Introduced in 2008’s animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan learner, Ashoka has gradually become one of the most popular characters in the entire franchise.

But how will she cross paths with The Mandalorian? The answer to that question remains uncertain for the time being, but now we know when answers will finally start arriving.

While many of this year’s most anticipated television shows and films have faced major delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Mandalorian was able to wrap shooting before lockdowns were enforced.

This has allowed it to keep to its original schedule, with the second season slated for roughly one year since the show’s initial debut (although fans in the UK couldn’t get it until March due to the late European launch of Disney+).

A confirmation by Disney+ states that “new episodes” will start streaming on 30th October, suggesting the series will once again launch with multiple chapters, before The Mandalorian release schedule shifts to a weekly pattern.

Most Disney+ original shows have favoured dropping new episodes weekly over Netflix-style binge watching, as it can sustain conversation over a longer period of time.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on Friday 30th October.