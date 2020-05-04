Star Wars day 2020 guide: best films, events and offers for May 4th

It may have been decades since the first Star Wars film hit the big screen, but the global obsession with the iconic space franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

With spin offs movies, video game releases and the new Mandalorian series recently hitting Disney+, there’s a lot to be excited about.

Now, in honour of Star Wars Day on 4th May, the hotly anticipated new film Rise of the Skywalker is set to be released, retailers are launching limited Star Wars Day offers and around the world fans are preparing to mark the occasion despite isolation.

What is Star Wars day?

Star Wars day is the adopted day of the year that fans choose to celebrate the enduring phenomenon that is Star Wars.

It takes place on 4th May each year, as a pun on the iconic phrase, “May the force be with you,” phrase which becomes, “May the fourth be with you.”

What to watch on Star Wars day

Since the first Star Wars film was released in 1977, fans across have been gripped as further instalments of the saga, spin-offs and TV series have been released over the decades.

For a nostalgic look back at the journey to date, why not mark Star Wars day with a marathon binge of all the films in order?

You can watch them all on the new Disney+ streaming service (£59.99 for a year or £5.99 a month) or, if you don’t have an account, you can sign up for a free 7 day trial and get access to them now.

Also released on Disney+ is the much anticipated Star Wars series, The Mandalorian which saw social media flooded with tidal waves of baby yoda memes. The Mandalorian series finale date is Friday 1st May, so you can watch the whole series on demand now.

Most exciting of all, is the new release of the Rise of Skywalker. You can watch the latest Star Wars film online as soon as it is released on 4th May – when else? The movie will be available to stream on Disney+ as well as being available on Sky Cinema, which you can watch on Sky or with Now TV.

If you don’t currently have access to these services, you can sign up to a free 7 day trial with Now TV, as well as Disney+.

How to celebrate Star Wars day

Lockdown events from home

While the majority of us are stuck at home isolating, it’s the perfect excuse to park up in front of the telly. Through Disney plus, you can binge watch the entire saga from beginning to end, culminating with the newest Star Wars film, Rise of the Skywalker from 4th May.

You can stream at home with your own household or invite others for a watch-along session on video call – cosplay optional, but strongly encouraged.

Or, immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe by playing one of the many Star Wars video games, which are available across a multitude of devices including PS4, Xbox and PC.

For instance, Star Wars Battlefront II (£20.15 for PC on Amazon) is available to buy now or you can pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch now (all £49.99 from Game).

Star Wars activities

As well as video games, there are a number of other Star Wars activities you can have a go at from home.

Star Wars board games, for example, are a family-friendly way to get everyone involved. You can play everything from the serious Star Wars Rebellion game (£73.71 on Amazon – and selling out fast) to a fun Star Wars themed Monopoly game (£36.21 on Amazon).

You can see our recommended list of other best board games to play in isolation here.

Alternatively, you could build your own Star Wars universe one Lego set at a time. There’s everything from a collectable Lego model Yoda (£89.99 on Amazon) and Stormtrooper helmet (£54.99) to Kylo Ren’s Shuttle Starship (£99.99) and a full Millenium Falcon Starship (£149.99).

Star Wars day offers

To celebrate Star Wars day, there are also some exclusive deals and offers available for a limited time. These are some of the best Star Wars offers we’ve found that you can get your hands on now:

