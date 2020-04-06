Captain Marvel 2 officially announced for 2022

Accessibility Links

Some much-needed good news for Marvel fans!

Captain Marvel

It’s not all doom and gloom, as Marvel Studios has just announced the upcoming release of Captain Marvel 2.

Yes, you read correctly!

Brie Larson will officially be making a return as Carol Danvers following her successful debut film, which pulled in over $1 billion (£812 million) at the worldwide box office.

A confirmed release date for the film has been announced in the newly-updated Marvel slate, which sees Captain Marvel 2 arrive on 8th July 2022.

That’s just a few short months after Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther 2, making 2022 a very good year for Marvel fans.

It’s not known what Danvers’ second story will involve just yet, but judging by where the first film ended, the possibilities are endless.

captain marvel

Set in 1995, Captain Marvel saw Danvers separated from her team in the midst of a mission and left stranded on Earth.

However, her life took an unusual turn after she teamed up with Fury, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

So will Captain Marvel 2 be set in the present day, post-Endgame, or will it fill the gaps between Danvers going off into space and coming back to beat Thanos?

And will Carol still be wrangling with the Skrulls, who were once again teased in the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home?

So much could happen!

If you want to rewatch the Marvel movies, most of them are available on Disney Plus. Here’s our round-up of best Disney Plus movies in case you’re looking for inspiration.

Captain Marvel 2 will be released in cinemas on 8th July 2022.

Captain Marvel 2

