Anton du Beke opens up about the future of Strictly Come Dancing: “Hopefully we can get back in the studio”

Anton du Beke has spoken about how much he wants to see Strictly Come Dancing back on the airwaves.

In recent weeks, there have been some shake-ups in the TV world, with many networks having to postpone or cancel their shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just today, TV presenter Steph McGovern filmed her new show, The Steph Show, from her living room, instead of putting it on hold.

However, the ballroom dancer is determined to get back on screen, and hopes the current crisis will have calmed down by the time the BBC dancing show returns later this year.

Speaking to Steph, he said: “I should think the pre-production of it should be going ahead as normal. It’s when we get into the studio, the pros get into the studio in August… so hopefully we will be out of it [Coronavirus] by then, so hopefully we can get back into the studio.”

Anton – who was beamed live into Steph’s living room in Yorkshire via Skype – added: “If not, the actual live stuff doesn’t start until about September, so we’re hoping we’ll be out of it by then and back to some sort of normality. I think everyone will be ready for a bit of Strictly Come Dancing by then!”

The first episode of The Steph Show also saw Steph speak to Keith Lemon and his mum about their forthcoming crafting show on Channel 4, and how a family of 10 from Dundee are coping with home-schooling during the pandemic.

Ahead of the show, Steph told RadioTimes.com how she was hoping to provide a “Positive Power Hour” to viewers.

She said:“I want them to feel a bit inspired and cheered up if they’re feeling low, because I feel everyone is going through it, so I’d like to get that feeling of ‘we’re in it together’ across.

“I’m calling it the ‘Positive Power Hour’, where you can watch and have a laugh, and maybe viewers might learn something – whether that’s some home schooling tips or hearing what someone else is doing to get themselves through self isolating with their mental health. We’re not trying to replicate the news.”

It’s certainly getting us in a positive mood for Strictly – we have all our fingers crossed!

The Steph Show is on weekdays on Channel 4 at 12pm.