And although Steph admits the first episode will be a "little rough around the edges", she tells us she decided to go ahead with it anyway, otherwise she'd have had to postpone the show - like many others have had to do due to coronavirus.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she revealed: "It was either postpone the show or think of another way of doing it."

Of course, Steph chose the latter, and her show - which will feature positive stories about the amazing things that everyday people are doing in these difficult times, along with some news and entertainment - will now air on weekdays starting from Monday 30th March.

She added: "I am itching to get on air. I really want to talk to people and bring some laughs to people’s lives and help them in any way I can."

In July, the presenter gave birth to her daughter and has been on maternity leave since then.

As a result, "social distancing" hasn't been too much of a shift from her past year, and she's hoping she'll be able to pass on some tips to viewers on how to get through these times.

So what's kept her grounded?

In times like this, Steph has found the best way to keep busy is to communicate with others.

She said: "In terms of what I’ve been doing to get myself through it, it’s talking to people. I'm nosy, I'm always chatting, so that’s what I’ve ben doing - ringing my best mates regularly, FaceTiming, House Partying and all the different apps you can now use to connect with people."

The Steph Show starts Monday 30th March on Channel 4 at 12pm and continues on weekdays.