The Steph Show will also feature helpful information and advice, as well as entertainment and special guests (via the magic of the internet, of course).

Due to safety precautions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be hosted in McGovern's very own living room rather than a glossy television studio.

McGovern said: "So this might not be how we planned it, but I’m itching to get on air and get chatting to all the people out there doing amazing stuff through these crazy times.

"Whatever you’re up to, we want to bring some much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness."

The Steph Show premieres on Channel 4 on Monday 30th March at 12noon