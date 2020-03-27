"I genuinely don’t know how this is going to work and I could be letting myself in for chaos I’m sure," she told press including RadioTimes.com when we caught up via video call.

With her decision to go on air being pretty last minute, the 37-year-old admitted she hasn't had time to do a run-through, so she'll be winging it when the show airs next week.

"We haven’t had time so it’s all go, but I think everyone’s doing things differently so we’ll give it a go. Worse case scenario it’ll be me trying to fill an hour. Fortunately I can dance, so I might throw a bit of that into the mix," she explained.

More like this

"I’ve always been of the view of throwing myself in the deep end and if it goes wrong, people will be like, 'Ah well well you are trying to do it in the middle of all the madness,' so I think that’s easier."

Another thing Steph - who is mum to an eight-month-old baby girl - is worried about, is keeping her living room turned studio clean.

When asked what she thinks her biggest challenge would be, she said: "Keeping my front room clean because I am still living here. Yesterday I cleaned the whole front room and then made dinner, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh it’s a mess again' and obviously I've got a baby, so I think that’s going to be the hardest thing."

She also joked that she'd need to pay attention to the cameras, so not to give viewers a bit more than they bargained for.

"No more naked-making-toast in the morning, I’m telling you that," she said.

So what is Steph hoping viewers can take from the show, which will see her along with celebrity guests (via Skype) offering entertainment, news and advice on how to to keep busy during these times?

"I want them to feel a bit inspired and cheered up if they’re feeling low, because I feel everyone is going through it, so I'd like to get that feeling of 'we’re in it together' across," she said.

"I'm calling it the 'Positive Power Hour', where you can watch and have a laugh, and maybe viewers might learn something - whether that's some home schooling tips or hearing what someone else is doing to get themselves through self isolating with their mental health. We're not trying to replicate the news."

You can count us in!

Advertisement

The Steph Show starts Monday 30th March on Channel 4 at 12pm.